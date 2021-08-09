2 injured in wreck on Browns Bridge Road

A wreck has stopped traffic on Browns Bridge Road Aug. 9, 2021. - photo by Nick Watson

Both drivers in a wreck Monday, Aug. 9, on Browns Bridge Road were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The crash around 8:41 a.m. Monday on Browns Bridge Road at Whiporwill Drive shut down the roadway for more than an hour. Traffic was backed up across the bridge over Lake Lanier all the way to Raldon Road.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Major Patterson said Brittan Earnhardt Sowers, 26, of Clarkesville, was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Browns Bridge Road along a curve.

Patterson said Sowers’ car allegedly cross the center line and entered the westbound lane, striking Gabriela Francine Khan, 49, of Sebring, in a Toyota Corolla head-on.

Sowers and Khan were transported to the Gainesville hospital with serious injuries.

Sowers was charged with slick tires, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license.