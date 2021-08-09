Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

2 injured in wreck on Browns Bridge Road

By Nick Watson
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44m9gJ_0bMABRe200
A wreck has stopped traffic on Browns Bridge Road Aug. 9, 2021. - photo by Nick Watson

Both drivers in a wreck Monday, Aug. 9, on Browns Bridge Road were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, according to authorities.

The crash around 8:41 a.m. Monday on Browns Bridge Road at Whiporwill Drive shut down the roadway for more than an hour. Traffic was backed up across the bridge over Lake Lanier all the way to Raldon Road.

Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Major Patterson said Brittan Earnhardt Sowers, 26, of Clarkesville, was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Browns Bridge Road along a curve.

Patterson said Sowers’ car allegedly cross the center line and entered the westbound lane, striking Gabriela Francine Khan, 49, of Sebring, in a Toyota Corolla head-on.

Sowers and Khan were transported to the Gainesville hospital with serious injuries.

Sowers was charged with slick tires, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license.

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
4K+
Followers
194
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Georgia State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Sebring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Liberty County, GAWTGS

Motorcyclist killed on I-95 due to lightning strike, police say

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — A motorcyclist was killed Monday night after a lightning strike caused him to lose control of his bike on I-95 South. The victim was traveling with his brother around 5 p.m. when his brother said a nearby lightning strike caused the victim to veer into the shoulder and hit the guardrail, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen.
Gaffney, SCcbs17

3 dead in I-85 ‘death trap’ crash in South Carolina

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people died in a Thursday afternoon crash in what Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler called a “death trap” on Interstate-85. The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. in one of the single-lane “chutes” built for I-85 widening construction. Seven vehicles were involved in the crash,...
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
Greeley, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Motorcyclist Traveling 140 mph Collides with Deer in Greeley

A 30-year-old man sustained multiple injuries over the weekend, after crashing his motorcycle into a deer, while traveling at a very high rate of speed in Greeley. According to the Greeley Tribune, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday (July 24), Greeley police responded to a collision in the 2800 block of U.S. 34. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified the motorcyclist involved in the accident as Devin Knudson.
Wood County, WVWTAP

Update: One dead, three others injured in fiery Route 50 wreck

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead and two others hospitalized, in an accident involving three vehicles on U.S. Route 50. Chief Deputy Robert Sims of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound Chevy Equinox went off the right side of the road on 50, striking a Department of Highways mower driven by Scott Graham. Graham was injured and transported to a hospital.
Richmond County, GAWRDW-TV

Driver dies, deputy hurt in crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash on Mike Padgett Highway crash has left one person dead and a Richmond County deputy hospitalized. The crash happened on Wednesday around 8:31 p.m. near the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Moore Road. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was responding...
Graves County, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Paducah woman injured in two-vehicle wreck in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says. The crash happened around 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on US 45 at the intersection with East Powell Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Nathaniel Smith of Murray was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection waiting to cross US 45.
Jeff Davis County, GAWJCL

GSP: Teenager dead following head-on collision in Jeff Davis County

A Hazlehurst teenager is dead following a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Jeff Davis County Friday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol, 19-year-old Bobby Lee Goad-Rainey was killed after the 2006 Chevy Cobalt he was traveling in was struck by another vehicle on Pat Dixon Road, near Jimmy Boatright Drive, just after 2:30 p.m Friday.
Oregon Stateclayconews.com

Fatal Head-on Crash on Highway 101 in Oregon

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR - On Friday, August 06, 2021 at approximately 10:12 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on crash on US-101 around milepost 86. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2015 Honda Civic, operated by Zechariah Nathaniel Stephens (26) of Eugene,...
Florence, SCSCNow

Four-car Florence crash Saturday sends several people to the hospital

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were transported to Florence area hospitals late Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash at the Irby Street/Cheves Street intersection. Florence Police and firefighters responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the crash, which blocked Cheves Street east of Irby Street. Florence County EMS responded with two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy