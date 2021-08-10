Man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Prairie Grove home

On Monday (Aug. 9), Hwy. 62 between Farmington and Prairie Grove was closed around 4 a.m. due to an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

According to Prairie Grove Police, 23-year-old Braden Collins was spotted in a stolen vehicle in Fayetteville early Monday morning.

He was then tailed and chased by officers with the University of Arkansas Police Department, who followed him to the Prairie Grove area. Other agencies assisted at that time.

According to police, spike strips were applied to stop Collins on Highway 62, Collins' vehicle then struck someone's house and went into a ditch.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say the suspect had a pistol but no shots were fired. A negotiating team was on the scene from about 2:35 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Collins is now in police custody in Washington County.

Police had to divert traffic to Fayetteville onto Highway 170.

No additional information is available at this time. Please check back for updates on this developing story.

