Union County, NC

Union County teen creates online petition urging school system to require masks

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION COUNTY, N.C. — With the new school year just a little more than two weeks away, teenager Colton Hamilton is hoping to see a change in Union County. It was supposed to be a seamless transition into his sophomore year at Marvin Ridge High School. But with COVID-19 cases continuing to spike due to the delta variant, Hamilton is concerned with the Union County Board of Education's decision to have a mask optional policy for the upcoming school year.

