Heatwave begins: Hot, humid Monday in the 90s with possible thunderstorms. Here's your forecast

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNhVZ_0bM96hhM00

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values Wednesday through Friday. The only relief will be in the form of p.m. isolated, strong storms.

Quick Forecast:
Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 75.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated p.m. storms. High: 93.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. High: 95.

Forecast Discussion:

Muggy tonight with an early isolated storms possible and lows mainly in the 70s.
Hotter Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index will eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast:
Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: SSW - 10.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated p.m. storms. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SSW- 10.|
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bM96hhM00


Extended Forecast:
Temperatures will stay hot all of the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will push to around 100° Tuesday, with likely higher heat index values later in the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmF25_0bM96hhM00

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-97.
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-97.
Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Still humid. Highs: low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owza4_0bM96hhM00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30REnK_0bM96hhM00

