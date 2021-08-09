Heatwave begins: Hot, humid Monday in the 90s with possible thunderstorms. Here's your forecast

A heatwave will grip the DMV this week, with dangerous heat index values Wednesday through Friday. The only relief will be in the form of p.m. isolated, strong storms.

Quick Forecast:

Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low: 75.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated p.m. storms. High: 93.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. High: 95.



Forecast Discussion:

Muggy tonight with an early isolated storms possible and lows mainly in the 70s.

Hotter Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon and evening. The heat index will eclipse 100 degrees Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast:

Tonight: Early isolated storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows: 68 - 76. Winds: SSW - 10.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated p.m. storms. Highs: 89 - 94. Winds: SSW- 10.|

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, isolated, strong p.m. storms. Highs: 90 - 95. Winds: SW - 10.







Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will stay hot all of the week. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values will push to around 100° Tuesday, with likely higher heat index values later in the week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-97.

Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 94-97.

Saturday: Scattered thunderstorms. Still humid. Highs: low 90s.

