'I didn't think that I was just going to be killed': Ocasio-Cortez on her fears on January 6

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash for the first episode of the new series Being…, where she admitted to occasionally checking out what Fox News is saying about her. Ocasio-Cortez has been a target of the right-wing network since very early in her political career, enduring attacks that paint her as something different than she actually is. But she believes that says more about the people creating that narrative than it says about her.