Nebraska volleyball commit Harper Murray will wear 27 to honor late father

Outside hitter Harper Murray, the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class according to PrepVolleyball.com, committed to Nebraska for three main reasons. “Three of the reasons that really stick out to me is their history of player development,” said the 6-foot-2 athlete from Michigan. “That was a really big deal for me, because I feel like when I'm at college, I want to get better as a person and a player.