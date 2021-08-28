UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Trane Technologies (TT) to Underweight
JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa Jr. downgraded Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $160.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading TT to UW as we think the standing valuation embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential. With the economy solid we don't see a material drop, but we think the prevailing consensus view of TT as a "late cycle" stock ignores the potential for more than half of the portfolio to be at peak in '22, with risk of a down '23, a drag making for a below average growth year for the enterprise, the first in almost a decade, with declines centered in the most profitable parts of the portfolio."www.streetinsider.com
