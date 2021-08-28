UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Trane Technologies (TT) to Underweight

UBS analyst Jerry Liu downgraded Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $17.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade VIPS to Neutral as we expect its user and revenue growth to slow down to only single digit for the next few quarters. 3Q revenue guidance of 5-10% YoY growth disappointed compared to previous UBSe/cons. of low-teens, which cannot be fully explained by a tougher YoY comparison as VIPS benefitted from online shopping post Covid-19. Management noted soft consumer sentiment and macro environment in 2H21, consistent with the weak online retail sales data from NBS in July. We believe increasing competition from e-commerce live streaming is an issue, and could limit VIPS's long term growth, as multiple apps go after a value-oriented shoppers. Although VIPS stock is trading at the low end of its historical P/E range, given a lack of visibility into user growth improvements, we think VIPS is range bound for now."