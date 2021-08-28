Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Trane Technologies (TT) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa Jr. downgraded Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $160.00. The analyst comments "We are downgrading TT to UW as we think the standing valuation embeds a growth forecast we think will prove optimistic, around which we see downside potential. With the economy solid we don't see a material drop, but we think the prevailing consensus view of TT as a "late cycle" stock ignores the potential for more than half of the portfolio to be at peak in '22, with risk of a down '23, a drag making for a below average growth year for the enterprise, the first in almost a decade, with declines centered in the most profitable parts of the portfolio."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underweight#Jpmorgan#Uw#Tt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Macquarie Downgrades AMC (AMC) to Underperform on Slower Recovery, Stock Remains a 'Riskier Investment' Says Analyst

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) to Underperform on slower-than-expected recovery. Beynon names multiple reasons that could explain why domestic box office (DBO) performance hasn't recovered, starting from product, shrinking windows, Covid...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Downgrades Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) to Neutral

UBS analyst Jerry Liu downgraded Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $17.00 (from $33.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade VIPS to Neutral as we expect its user and revenue growth to slow down to only single digit for the next few quarters. 3Q revenue guidance of 5-10% YoY growth disappointed compared to previous UBSe/cons. of low-teens, which cannot be fully explained by a tougher YoY comparison as VIPS benefitted from online shopping post Covid-19. Management noted soft consumer sentiment and macro environment in 2H21, consistent with the weak online retail sales data from NBS in July. We believe increasing competition from e-commerce live streaming is an issue, and could limit VIPS's long term growth, as multiple apps go after a value-oriented shoppers. Although VIPS stock is trading at the low end of its historical P/E range, given a lack of visibility into user growth improvements, we think VIPS is range bound for now."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Argus Downgrades Clorox (CLX ) to Hold

Argus analyst John Staszak downgraded Clorox (NYSE: CLX ) from Buy to Hold. The analyst comments "We are lowering our rating on Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) to HOLD from BUY. The company's revenue has fallen from peak levels during the early months of the pandemic last year, with sequential declines in three of the past four quarters. Revenue also fell 9% year-over-year in fiscal 4Q21. Management now expects revenue to decline 2%-6% in FY22 on both a reported and an organic basis, leading to a 21%-26% decline in EPS. Given the weaker revenue and earnings outlook, we believe that CLX shares are fully valued at 29-times our FY22 EPS forecast, and that a HOLD rating is now appropriate. If costs moderate or demand for Clorox products accelerates, we would consider returning the stock to our BUY list."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Downgrades CAE Inc. (CAE) Two-Notches to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) two notches, from Buy to Underperform with a C$35 price target (from C$42). The analyst sees limited upside after Commercial training proved to be a mixed bag as the recovery in the US has not translated to the rest of the world. Lower vaccination rates and lockdowns continue to hinder results.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) plans increase in the common stock dividend from $1.25 to $2.00 per share

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On Thursday, June 24, the Federal Reserve notified the firm of the Stress Capital Buffer ("SCB") for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) of 6.4%, resulting in a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio requirement of 13.4%, which will become effective on October 1, 2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Perficient (PRFT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Puneet Jain upgraded Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $126.00 (from $100.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Perficient click here. For more ratings news on Perficient click here. Shares of Perficient closed at $105.46 yesterday.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) at Buy (correction)

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) with a Buy rating and a price target of $12.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage on Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. with a Buy rating and $12 target price, based on ~18X CY23 EV/Revenue ($91.8). Founded in 2013, Evolv offers a proprietary weapons detection system that combines powerful sensors with proven artificial intelligence, security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats meaningfully faster than traditional metal detectors, greatly improving customer experience and significantly reducing operating costs for the venue using the Evolv system. Looking forward, we believe the combination of a sizable TAM, ~$20B currently, with the opportunity for significant growth stemming from an expanding suite of solutions, macro trends emphasizing the need for enhanced physical security, as well as cutting edge technology that is displacing legacy security systems (i.e metal detectors), will allow Evolv to generate a ~100% top-line CAGR through FY23, while posting increased levels of profitability and expanding FCF over the coming years."
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades PBF Energy (PBF) to Underweight

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read downgraded PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $8.00 (from $10.50). The analyst comments "We downgrade PBF to Underweight from Equal Weight. Our updated price target of $8.00, reduced from $10.50, reî€€ects potential and speciî€c costs associated with several diî€‚erent regulatory and compliance events. This includes RINs (renewable fuels), California's LCFS, and emissions limitations in Northern California aggregating to $1.4bn ($9/share) of value reduction. At least one of these (the RINs/RFS) remains diî€ƒcult to predict, but could exert even greater negative eî€‚ects on PBF than are currently reî€€ected in its stated liabilities and our valuation/price target. Given existing commitments to buy RINs at a previously agreed price, PBF's current book liability likely overstates its cash liability. However, the combination of elevated RINs prices, the risk they could continue to rise much higher before any regulatory intervention by the EPA, and broad regulatory uncertainties create a risky outlook."
StocksBusiness Insider

Pentair Shares Slip After Double Downgrade From JP Morgan To Underweight

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa double downgraded Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) to Underweight from Overweight with a price target of $65 (implying a downside of 15.42%), down from $75. Tusa says the stock's valuation now more than discounts most of the upside from a better than expected outcome on earnings for...
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Amcor Plc. (AMCR) to Sell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson downgraded Amcor Plc. (NYSE: AMCR) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $11.50 (from $12.00). The analyst comments "We downgrade shares of AMCR to Sell...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (TIG) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00 (from $18.00). The analyst comments "Our fundamental outlook for Trean is positive, and we believe that the company is well-positioned to generate robust growth and healthy returns. While sluggish pricing in workers' comp, which accounts for over 80% of TIG's earnings, is a concern, valuation is attractive and our overall view of TIG is upbeat."
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Joshua Dennerlein downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Robbie Marcus initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts (MVST) at Underweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas initiates coverage on (NASDAQ: MVST) with a Underweight rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst commented, "We view Microvast (MVST) as more of a proprietary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy