Chicago employers push office return back to October and beyond as delta variant spikes, with some now imposing vaccine mandates

Workers exit an office tower at 151 N. Franklin St. on Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. Facebook Chicago moved into offices into the building during the pandemic.

Chicago 9-to-5-ers digging out their dress shoes in anticipation of a post-Labor Day office return may be working in fuzzy slippers a little longer.

A growing number of companies are pushing their return to the office back to October and beyond, as the COVID-19 delta variant fuels a pandemic resurgence across the country. Some companies are also mandating unvaccinated employees either get jabbed before they come back or get a new job.

From Northbrook-based pizza chain Lou Malnati’s to online retail giant Amazon, many Chicago-area employees are getting the same message: Stay home, at least for now.

That was not the plan for many businesses, which until recently targeted September as the consensus point of return to the office for at least some of their remote workforce. But the rise of the more transmissible delta variant has changed those plans, with companies large and small moving the office return date back to the fall, and in some cases, next year.

In late July, tech giants Google and Apple told employees they were pushing back the office returns from September to October. Microsoft soon followed suit, and Amazon upped the ante, delaying its office return until January 2022.

“Think about the disruption this is causing,” said Rhiannon Staples, chief marketing officer of human resources tech company Hibob, which works with 1,300 medium-sized businesses worldwide. “We’re all back in the office, we’ve got this big reopening plan. And then you shut it all down again.”

Chicago-area office return strategies run the gamut from opening as planned to delayed opening to no plan at all.

Office return delayed

Deep-dish pizza chain Lou Malnati’s told employees Friday it will push its return to the office into early October. The company had been planning to bring employees back three days a week immediately after Labor Day, said spokeswoman Mindy Kaplan.

“With the numbers on the rise, we just want to be able to wait and see what happens,” she said. “We do want to get back in person and collaborate, but we don’t want people to be uncomfortable.”

The company’s Northbrook office is open for employees who want to return. On a typical day, about 10 to 20 people show up, out of the 75 employees based there, Kaplan said. Lou Malnati’s will also begin requiring employees wear masks, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated, at both offices and restaurants beginning Monday. Previously, masks were optional for vaccinated employees.

Seattle-based retailer Amazon told employees across the country it would extend the return-to-the-office date from Sept. 7 to Jan. 2, 2022. While many of the thousands of Amazon employees in Illinois have been working throughout the pandemic at fulfillment centers, delivery stations, Whole Foods grocery stores and other locations, its Chicago corporate headquarters at 227 W. Monroe St. has been mostly empty, with many office employees working remotely.

The Amazon Chicago office has more than 800 employees working for the company’s web services, advertising and transportation units, the company said Friday. Employees are required to wear masks in all Amazon offices, except for those with proof of full vaccination, with which mask-wearing is optional.

Google, which has 1,400 employees working at its two Chicago offices in the Fulton Market district, extended its voluntary work-from-home period globally from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18.

Chicago employees have the option to return to the office earlier, but Google is now requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of all employees before returning, a company spokeswoman said.

US Foods, which has roughly 1,000 employees at its Rosemont headquarters, initially expected to start bringing employees back to the office in August. The food service giant pushed that back to September.

“This timeline gives us the opportunity to monitor the evolving situation and related CDC guidance, medical research, and state and local mandates, and adjust our plans and protocols as needed,” said spokeswoman Sara Matheu.

Employees who want to work at the office can do so but must wear masks. The company does not require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, but it has hosted vaccine clinics at its headquarters.

Ride-sharing company Uber postponed its return to the office, originally set for Sept. 13, until late October and plans to require everyone to be vaccinated once its offices are fully reopened.

In February, the Tribune reported Uber had 1,000 office workers in Chicago between Uber Freight’s headquarters at 225 W. Randolph St. and other Uber businesses at 111 N. Canal St. Workers were splitting time between downtown offices and working from home during the pandemic.

Office return unchanged

Facebook Chicago moved into new offices during the pandemic at 151 N. Franklin St. The social media giant, which has about 500 employees in Chicago, reopened its offices Aug. 2 at 25% capacity and still plans to phase employees into the office throughout the fall.

“As the Facebook Chicago office reopened this week, there are no changes to our office reopening plans at this time,” said Nikki Newsome, chief culture officer for Facebook Chicago.

Facebook requires anyone coming into the office to be vaccinated, and everyone must wear a mask unless outdoors, alone in a conference room or eating while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, Newsome said.

Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank has about 1,700 office employees between the bank’s suburban Rosemont headquarters and its downtown headquarters at 222 S. Riverside Plaza. The “vast majority” of those employees returned to the office in May, bank spokesman Larry Magnesen said.

Fifth Third requests employees who are not vaccinated to wear masks in the office, but there is no vaccine requirement, Magnesen said.

“People are coming into work as before,” Magnesen said. “But things can change. Like everybody else, we’re monitoring the situation.”

Real estate developer Sterling Bay’s 180 Chicago-area employees have also already returned to the office, but corporate staff must show proof of full vaccination by Aug. 31, company spokeswoman Julie Goudie said.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told the Tribune during an interview in Chicago on Wednesday that the rise in COVID-19 cases is not derailing the bank’s return to the office.

Most of the bank’s office employees are already back on a part-time basis. JPMorgan has about 14,000 employees in the Chicago area.

Dimon said JPMorgan Chase will consider mandating vaccines.

Other companies are still planning a September return to the office — but with the recognition that those plans might change depending on how the next few weeks go.

Horizon Therapeutics, which has more than 600 Chicago-area office employees, is still working toward a September return. But the pharmaceutical company, which has its U.S. headquarters in Deerfield, “will continue to closely monitor CDC, state and local guidance to determine if we need to update that timing,” said spokesman Geoffrey Curtis in an email.

Medline, a massive Northfield-based medical supply and equipment company, has also been planning to bring its employees back in September, but it’s keeping a close eye on the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Our hope continues to be to return after Labor Day,” said spokeswoman Stacy Rubenstein in an email. “However, we will not have a full return-to-office until we feel confident doing so allows us to work safely together.”

No return date scheduled

Deerfield-based drugstore chain Walgreens has no return date scheduled for employees at its corporate headquarters, which remains open.

“At this time, returning to the office remains 100% voluntary, and we’ve limited building occupancy to 50%,” Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said. “We’re focused on maintaining a clean and safe work environment, and have implemented a number of safety protocols for those that choose to work from our offices.”

Walgreens, which has been integral to the vaccine implementation program through its 9,000 drugstores nationwide, is requiring employees who work at its Deerfield offices to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30, Engerman said. Employees who are unable to be vaccinated will need to enroll in a COVID-19 testing program, he said.

Chicago-based United Airlines told its 67,000 U.S.-based employees Friday they will need to show proof of vaccination by Oct. 25. Employees who refuse to get the vaccine will be required to leave the company, United said.

There is no return date set for employees who work at United’s Willis Tower headquarters, but those who choose to go into the office must show proof of vaccination if they want to work without a mask.

In response to recent masking guidance from health officials, United is encouraging even vaccinated employees to wear masks in the office if they can’t socially distance.

Insurance company Zurich North America, which unlike many other Chicago-area offices never closed its sprawling Schaumburg headquarters during the pandemic, is not requiring its 2,000 employees to return to the office at this point.

The company is “encouraging” but not requiring employees to get vaccinated, said Paul Noffke, Zurich’s vice president of business services. Given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new delta variant guidelines, all employees who are back in the office are required to wear masks — regardless of vaccination status.

In response to new guidance on mask wearing from the CDC, Niles-based audio equipment maker Shure also began requiring all employees choosing to return to its offices wear masks, said spokesman Dane Roth.

Previously, employees who could prove they had been vaccinated got a sticker for their work badge indicating they could go maskless at the office. Shure, which has about 1,000 employees at offices in Chicago, Skokie and Niles, began letting workers return to work in person when Illinois entered the bridge phase in May.

But working at the office remains voluntary, except for a small group of employees who must work on site. Shure hasn’t set a date for a broader return to the office and earlier this summer decided to give employees more freedom to make their own decisions about how much time they want to spend working at an office, their home or a remote location, Roth said.

Hibob’s Staples said the longer-term trend toward flexibility among forward-thinking companies not only allows them to avoid the changing target dates for office returns, it also gives employers confidence that the people who show up at the office are comfortable being there.

Zurich’s Noffke said that has always been the case for employees at the company’s 783,800-square-foot headquarters nestled on a 40-acre campus.

“The first time a new hire walks in the door, they are always just amazed,” Noffke said. “This building really draws people in, and not because the boss is saying you have to come in.”

Chicago Tribune’s Karen Ann Cullotta, Sarah Freishtat, Denny Jacob, Lisa Schencker and Lauren Zumbach contributed.

