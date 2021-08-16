Nearly 600 patients wait for hospital beds in Houston following surge in COVID cases

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 620,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.3 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 59.1% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest Developments

August 15, 2021

Two days after a Dallas appeals court dealt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a legal setback by upholding Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order requiring masks in schools and businesses, the Texas Supreme Court shut the mandate down Sunday.

The entirely Republican Court granted a temporary stay at the request of Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The ban doesn't prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

Hearings on the mask mandates will continue in lower courts as scheduled, the Court ruled.

"We won’t stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing," Jenkins tweeted Sunday.

-ABC News' Jim Scholz

August 15, 2021

As of Saturday, 575 patients are waiting for a general bed in hospitals in the Houston area. Eighty-seven patients are waiting for an intensive care unit beds.

Hospital officials in Houston said last week that area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.

Nurses the state was going to surge to the area have yet to arrive, more than two weeks after they were promised.

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor last week.

As of Saturday, there are 3.3M confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there have been 54,289 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 46.33% of Texans have been fully vaccinated.

August 14, 2021

COVID-19 infections have continued to soar in Florida.

The state reported 151,415 new infections in the last week -- that's 14 times higher than the number of new cases reported just two months ago. For the week of June 11, the state recorded 10,461 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.4%.

Andrew West/The News-Press via USA Today Network - PHOTO: Ivette Torres, a R.N., prepares to treat a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021.

Hospitalizations have surged to 15,750, the Florida Hospital Association reported.

The state also recorded 286 deaths over the past week and a new case positivity rate of 19.3%.

August 14, 2021

The White House offered a glimmer of hope on the vaccination front Saturday.

More than 991,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Friday. Among those, 604,000 people were newly vaccinated, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said Saturday.

It’s a sign of progress compared to last Saturday when 840,000 doses were reported.

So far, over 197 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose and more than 167 million are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

August 13, 2021

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told Florida superintendents in a new letter that he’ll stand with any school that defies Gov. Ron DeSantis by implementing a mask mandate .

He also spelled out how schools can use federal COVID-19 relief dollars, already appropriated by Congress, "to support any activity necessary to maintain operations," including reimbursing pay of education officials withheld by the governor. DeSantis later admitted he couldn't slash superintendents' pay since it is a local matter, but implausibly called on superintendents to slash their own pay if they defied his ban on mask mandates.

Susan Walsh/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.

"Several school districts in Florida have already moved to adopt universal masking policies despite the State’s prohibition, and I want you to know that the U.S. Department of Education stands with you," he wrote. "Your decisions are vital to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction, and they are undoubtedly in the best interest of your students."

He later added, "In these unprecedented and difficult times, the leadership and courage that you are showing will make a difference in the lives of the students whom you serve."

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty and Sophie Tatum

August 13, 2021

Hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended a third dose of an mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised Americans, both Walgreens and CVS said Friday they will be able to administer third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to eligible patients.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, Nov. 30, 2017.

Walgreens said walk-ins are welcome now at select locations, while CVS said appointments will be available starting Saturday.

Both companies said patients should be prepared to prove their eligibility for a third dose.

-ABC News' Sasha Pezenik

August 13, 2021

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she is deploying up to 1,500 members of the National Guard to help hospitals throughout the state "overstretched by patients during the delta surge."

"I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those who might need emergency or intensive care," Brown said in a video message. "When our hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, there may not be a room for someone needing care after a car crash or a heart attack or other emergency situation."

As of Friday morning, there were 733 people hospitalized with "severe cases" of COVID-19, including 185 patients in the intensive care unit, Brown said.

The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Human Services are also working to provide support to hospitals, and Brown said she is requesting FEMA support.

In the meantime, the governor urged people to wear a mask while in public and get vaccinated if they haven't yet.

August 13, 2021

The American College of Physicians said Friday that masks should be required in all schools "as part of a comprehensive effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The statement follows similar recommendations from the American Association of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and comes as some school districts have been defying bans on masks mandates in states including Texas and Florida

"Masks are a key public health tool in keeping everyone in our school communities safe," ACP President Dr. George Abraham said in a statement. “Especially with such a large segment of our schools’ populations unable to yet access COVID-19 vaccines, masks remain a necessity in our fight to control the COVID-19 pandemic."

The ACP is the largest medical specialty society in the U.S., with over 161,000 internal medicine members.

August 13, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend an additional dose of Pfizer or Moderna for immunocompromised people. (This recommendation applies only to people who already had an initial series of mRNA -- it does not apply to people who received J&J.)

Rogelio V. Solis/AP, FILE - PHOTO: A nurse administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Aug. 3, 2021.

Immunocompromised people will not need a doctor's note, prescription or proof of their condition to get their third dose, CDC officials said at Friday's meeting.

"This is a self-attesting. We do not anticipate -- we are not recommending that either prescriptions or a physician sign off, or be necessary for individuals to receive an additional dose of mRNA if they're immunocompromised," said Dr. Kathleen Dooling, Medical Officer for the Division of Viral Diseases, the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and the CDC.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation later on Friday.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett, Sasha Pezenik

August 13, 2021

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that the state's request for a military hospital ship has been denied by the federal government.

Reeves said the request for a ship "was as much about the over 500 personnel that come with it as it was the actual physical facilities."

"I don't anticipate that the USS Comfort is going to come to Mississippi, although we would welcome any of the 550 health care professionals that are on that particular facility that the federal government would like to send us," he said.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie