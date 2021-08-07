3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $219,900

Stunning ONE LEVEL, pre-construction home that can be built just for you in the mature private subdivision of Cobblestone. Cobblestone is located less than five minutes from Lake James State Park, boat access, and the Marion Lake Club Golf course. It is convenient to Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Boone, Charlotte, and Greenville. Call us today to see how you can make this pre-construction your own with customized colors, flooring, etc.