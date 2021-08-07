Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $219,900

Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning ONE LEVEL, pre-construction home that can be built just for you in the mature private subdivision of Cobblestone. Cobblestone is located less than five minutes from Lake James State Park, boat access, and the Marion Lake Club Golf course. It is convenient to Asheville, Morganton, Hickory, Boone, Charlotte, and Greenville. Call us today to see how you can make this pre-construction your own with customized colors, flooring, etc.

morganton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NC
Real Estate
City
Asheville, NC
City
Morganton, NC
City
Boone, NC
City
Hickory, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Marion, NC
Marion, NC
Business
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home#The Marion Lake Club Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy