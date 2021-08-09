Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Belarus leader denies repression a year after disputed vote

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3DBo_0bM0L3Jq00

Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday denied that his government unleashed massive repression of dissent after his re-election a year ago triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests, even as his law enforcement officials admitted receiving nearly 5,000 complaints about beatings and torture.

President Alexander Lukashenko's remarks came during an epic eight-hour press conference on the anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term but was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged.

The event, during which Lukashenko lashed out at Western journalists while some Belarusian reporters and bloggers emotionally defended his government's actions, came as Belarus faces growing pressure from the West over its treatment of government critics.

Lukashenko asserted that the Aug. 9, 2020 presidential election was carried out in “total transparency" and that the opposition "who called for bashing the authorities (were preparing) for a coup.”

Belarus was shaken by the protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000 people. Authorities responded with a crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 27 years, has denounced his opponents as foreign stooges and accused the U.S. and its allies of plotting to overthrow his government.

He has vaguely promised to step down after Belarus adopts a new constitution but kept quiet about when it might happen. On Monday, Lukashenko said it would happen “very soon."

The authorities have ramped up their crackdown in recent months, targeting independent journalists and democracy activists with raids and arrests and even diverting a plane to the capital of Minsk and arresting a dissident aboard.

A total of 29 journalists are behind bars, awaiting trials or serving their sentences. More than 100 non-governmental organizations are facing closure.

On Monday evening, Belarus' Supreme Court ruled to formally dissolve the Belarusian PEN Center, an association of writers led by Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature and member of the opposition's Coordination Council.

Lukashenko on Monday denied that there was any repression in Belarus, adding: “To unleash repressions in Belarus is (the same as) to shoot myself. I know it well and I will never cross that line."

Several hours later, however, pressed by foreign journalists about numerous reports of beatings and torture used against peaceful demonstrators, the president acknowledged that some may have “gotten it” from law enforcement but said that was only because they “came to the barricades with knives and blades.”

The head of Belarus' Investigative Committee, Dmitry Gora, told the press conference that law enforcement received nearly 5,000 complaints about beatings and torture, but Lukashenko dismissed them as not based on facts.

The pressure on dissent in Belarus has elicited international outrage, and the U.S. and European Union have slapped Belarus with sanctions that target top government officials and key sectors of the country's economy.

In response, Lukashenko has said his country will not try to stem a flow of illegal migrants to neighboring EU nations. Lithuania has faced a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants it has blamed on Lukashenko's government.

On Monday, the president also threatened to stop cooperating with the U.S. in the fight against the smuggling of radioactive materials if the sanctions continue.

“Who needs some dirty explosives going to the European Union?” Lukashenko said. “We're not blackmailing, we're not threatening, we're forced to react."

Last week, Belarus once again drew international attention. At the Tokyo Games, a Belarusian Olympic sprinter accused the country’s officials of trying to force her onto a plane back to Belarus after she publicly criticized the management of her team. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board the plane and has sought refuge in Poland.

In his first comment on her case, Lukashenko accused the sprinter of being a foreign stooge, saying “she wouldn’t have done it herself if she hadn’t been manipulated.”

Around the same time, a Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution was found hanged in Kyiv. His allies allege that Belarus' authorities were behind his death.

Lukashenko brushed off the accusations and demanded that Ukraine investigate Vitaly Shishov's death. “It needs to be figured out. But if you've accused us, (put) facts on the table. Facts on the table!" he said.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Lukashenko's top challenger in last year's election, left Belarus under government pressure and is now in exile in Lithuania. She said Monday that “the regime" in Minsk had turned into a “terrorist one” and urged Western nations to impose more sanctions on Lukashenko's government.

Speaking during a joint briefing with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis, Tsikhanouskaya said her team is working on “bringing closer an international tribunal over the regime's crimes.”

Landsbergis said the international community should not recognize any international agreements signed by the “illegal president” Lukashenko.

The U.K. on Monday announced tightened economic sanctions against Belarus. New sanctions were also announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and the government of Canada.

Other Western officials marked the anniversary of the election with messages of support for the people of Belarus.

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted that the EU “stands firmly” with Belarus and “will continue to do so.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that Washington holds "Lukashenko's “regime to account with new tools and the most robust sanctions package to date.”

Valery Karbalevich, an independent Belarusian political analyst, told The Associated Press that Lukashenko has managed to stay in power despite the unrest at a steep price, as “Western sanctions lead to impoverishment of Belarusians and undermine the tacit social contract between the authorities and the society.”

Karbalevich believes the media show Monday may not convince ordinary Belarusians, whose living conditions are worsening.

“This poorly directed eight-hour show may have the opposite effect — the louder (pro-government reporters) declare their love and loyalty to Lukashenko, the more questions Belarusians have,” Karbalevich said.

———

Associated Press writer Daria Litvinova in Moscow and Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusians#Western#Supreme Court#The Belarusian Pen Center#Coordination Council#Belarus#Investigative Committee#Eu#Iraqi#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
Foreign Policytribuneledgernews.com

Belarus regime to get $1 billion from IMF, undermining US push

Belarus’s authoritarian regime, weighed down by sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, is set to get an almost $1 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. That’s happening despite calls for the IMF to cut off President Alexander Lukashenko’s government following Western accusations of fraud in last year’s...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration takes fresh action against Belarus' Lukashenko

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order imposing new measures aimed at punishing Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko as the United States steps up pressure against his government in coordinated action with the United Kingdom and Canada. On the anniversary of the presidential...
Foreign Policynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Belarus withdraws approval for US ambassador amid sanctions spat

MOSCOW — Following fresh U.S. sanctions against Belarus, the regime of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has revoked its approval for the appointment of the new U.S. ambassador to the country, Julie Fisher. The decision was announced by the Foreign Ministry in Minsk on Wednesday. In explaining the move, ministry spokesperson...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Belarusian opposition leader says there is ‘no turning back’ in fight against Lukashenko

The transformation of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya from housewife to world statesperson — via an election in which she likely trounced longtime autocrat Alexander Lukashenko — reads like a Hollywood fairytale.But now a year into her new life, Tikhanovskaya insists she is living a nightmare.“Every day of the last year has been an unhappy one,” she tells The Independent from exile in Lithuania.“Every day, I saw thousands of lives being ruined in prisons. Every day my kids asked me when they are going to see their dad again.”Tikhanovskaya’s unlikely journey began in May 2020, when she offered herself as a presidential candidate...
EuropeBBC

Shishov case: Belarus leader Lukashenko denies link to dissident's death

Belarus's president has denied claims that his security services were involved in the death of dissident Vitaly Shishov, who was found hanged in neighbouring Ukraine last week. "Who was he for me and for Belarus? For us he was simply a nobody," President Alexander Lukashenko told reporters. Vitaly Shishov was...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Belarus’s President denies retaliating violently against critics.

Belarus’s President denies retaliating violently against critics. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Monday that his autocratic government is employing torture and brutality to crush all criticism, a year after he ignited major protests by claiming victory in a disputed election. He also denied that his country was involved in...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Belarus | Alexander Lukashenko inflexible after a year of repression

(Moscow) The Belarusian president was adamant about his critics on Monday and denied any repression in his country when Washington announced a new round of sanctions against Minsk. Antoine LAMBROSCHINI Agence France-Presse. A year to the day after his re-election was rejected, Alexander Lukashenko also denied any involvement in the...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Belarus faces flood of new sanctions on anniversary of rigged election

The U.S., U.K. and Canada imposed an array of new sanctions against Belarus on Monday, the first anniversary of a fraudulent election that triggered a national protest movement and a brutal crackdown by the country's authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko. Why it matters: Previous Western sanctions have so far done little...
Foreign Policyphiladelphiaherald.com

West Tightens Sanctions On Belarus On Anniversary Of Disputed Vote

The United States, Britain, and Canada have announced new trade and financial sanctions on Belarus on the first anniversary of a presidential election that extended Alyaksandr Lukashenka's decades-long rule and sparked an unprecedented wave of protests amid allegations the vote was rigged. Lukashenka, in power since 1994, reacted to the...
Economyinvesting.com

Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus's potash and petroleum product exports on Monday in an attempt to put pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, who swiftly retorted that London should "choke on" the new measures. So far Western sanctions have done little to persuade Lukashenko, in power in the former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy