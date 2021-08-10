Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Japan's PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMOsL_0bLxJWLz00

Japan's prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but "I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.

The 17-day Summer Olympics were played mostly without spectators. Athletes stayed in an isolation bubble, quickly donned masks off their field of play and had to leave Japan soon after their competitions ended.

But the Games were a testament to perseverance, and as Suga noted in praising Japanese athletes for the nation's record 58 medals, “Some won medals and others didn’t, but all their performances were moving."

Suga spoke about the Olympics at a ceremony in Nagasaki on Monday that marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city.

Suga has been criticized as forcing the Olympics on a Japanese public that didn't want them to be held during the pandemic.

From Washington, President Joe Biden commended Suga on Japan’s successful hosting of the Olympics. The White House said Biden in a phone call with Suga also affirmed support for Japan’s hosting of the Paralympics, which begin Aug. 24 under similar public health measures as taken to the Olympics.

Japan has counted 1 million infections and more than 15,700 deaths from COVID-19, faring better than many countries, but the delta variant is causing many recent cases and accelerating the spread of the virus.

Tokyo's new daily cases more than doubled during the Olympics, with 2,884 recorded Monday for a prefectural total of 252,169 cases. With Tokyo hospitals filling up with serious cases, nearly 18,000 people with mild cases are isolating at home.

Surveys of public opinion show support for Suga's government is steadily declining, a trajectory the governing party hopes the end of the Olympics will reverse before election s that are expected in the fall.

———

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

370K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Japanese People#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
WorldDaily Beast

Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

Iceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks. Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.
Public HealthESPN

As Pandemic Olympics wane, Japan asks: What did Games mean?

TOKYO --  Was it the strangest Olympics ever, staged during a deadly pandemic, with no fans? How about the angriest, awash in protests and fierce opposition from large swaths of the host nation?. The scariest, with fears of new coronavirus variants and surging cases plaguing Japan though mostly dodging...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Japan's Covid-19 infections are surging at unprecedented speed, with record highs in Tokyo – but PM insists it’s NOTHING to do with the Olympics!

Japan's Covid-19 infections are surging at an unprecedented speed driven by the Delta variant, overshadowing the Olympic Games. Tokyo reported a record 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, while a nationwide record of 14,200 new infections was set. New daily cases have doubled in the last two weeks, although deaths have halved.
WorldKXAN

Behind the scenes of broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic

TOKYO (Nexstar) — COVID-19 has changed our world, but the show must go on. Those behind the scenes of the broadcast world have adjusted to continue airing the TODAY Show. That includes people like Michael Burns, the lead runner for TODAY. And no, he’s not an Olympic runner. “When people...
PoliticsNew York Post

Japanese defense chief visits contentious war shrine

TOKYO — Japan’s defense minister on Friday visited a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of Japanese wartime aggression to pray for the war dead just days before the nation marks the 76th anniversary of its World War II defeat. Victims of Japanese actions during...
Worldhawaiitelegraph.com

Biden congratulates Japan PM for hosting Tokyo Olympic

Washington [US], August 10 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) congratulated Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the "successful" hosting of the summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to a White House statement, Biden applauded the performance of all the athletes and highlighted the success of Japanese...
SportsBirmingham Star

We fulfilled responsibility as Olympics host, says Japan PM

Nagasaki [Japan], August 9 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday said the country has fulfilled its "responsibility" as host nation of the Tokyo Games. The Japanese Prime Minister also thanked the citizens and expressed his "sincere appreciation" for the people of the country. "Although the Olympics were postponed...
SportsUS News and World Report

Olympics Fail to Boost Japan PM Suga's Ratings, Clouds Re-Election Bid

TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slid further below 30% in August in a survey by Jiji news agency, a blow for him as members of his party start to question if he should lead them into a general election that must be held by October. The...
Public Healthnny360.com

Tokyo’s COVID situation is out of control, panel expert says

A member of a Tokyo Metropolitan Government coronavirus advisory panel of experts said it was now impossible to control the spread of COVID-19 in the capital. “Infections are raging at disaster level — it’s an emergency,” Norio Omagari said at a Thursday panel meeting with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. “It’s impossible to control the situation.”
Travelnewsy.com

Japan Races To Vaccinate As Coronavirus Surges

The Tokyo Olympics have ended, but cases are still rising amid calls to limit gatherings. On Friday, Tokyo reported 5,773 new cases, surpassing the previous record of 5,042 set last week. Yet many people are ignoring government requests to avoid travel and are gathering at bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes.
Chinatribuneledgernews.com

Japan's premier makes offering for controversial Yasukuni shrine

Tokyo — Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made an offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo to mark the 76th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II. Three of his ministers instead made a pilgrimage on Sunday to the Shinto shrine, where those who died...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine -- symbol of WWII militarism, aggression

TOKYO, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Japan's notorious Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II, has sparked strong condemnation from neighboring countries over the years. Located in Chiyoda ward in central Tokyo, the shrine, open to the public 24 hours, is a symbol which...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Renowned epidemiologist says the world 'is closer to the beginning than the end' of the pandemic and warns Indian 'Delta' Covid variant is 'maybe the most contagious virus' ever

A renowned epidemiologist says the coronavirus pandemic is far from over due to not enough vaccines being available for every country. Dr Larry Brilliant, who was a medical officer in the World Health Organization's (WHO) smallpox eradication program, says not enough people around the globe have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy