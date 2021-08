Mitakuyepi, this article was written by my office and published in the “Lakota Times” many years ago, but based upon the current state of the drought through-out the United States and in particular on the South and North Dakota reservation lands – it would seem an important reminder to the tribes on the Missouri River why quantification of our water rights is imperative. Standing alone solely on the reserved water rights of the “Winter’s Doctrine” is not sufficient – we must carry that reserved water right further and “quantify” those rights so we can protect our water from theft by the states and other water users who take our water without ramifications.