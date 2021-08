Skalkaho Pass, on the eastern side of the Bitterroot Valley, is where you can easily find the dragonfly of the late summer season - the Darner. There are six species of this family, including the Zigzag (photo above). Mud Lake is about a mile east of Skalkaho Pass and there is a wooden boardwalk over the boggy part of the lake, so don't stray off the trail. Bob Danley of the Bitterroot Outdoor Journal says you can find Lake, Paddle-tailed, Sedge, Subarctic, Variable and Zig-Zag Darners there. There might even be some dragonfly mating going on.