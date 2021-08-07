The Watchdog: Richardson says police don’t have ticket quotas, but these emails sure make it look like they do

Richardson city officials now face new evidence of an alleged police ticket-writing quota system. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News

The proud city of Richardson has endured two recent humiliations: Ex-mayor Laura Jordan was convicted on federal charges of bribery and tax evasion. She will likely serve time in prison.

Then there were the results of an investigation by an outside law firm into Richardson patrol officer Kayla Walker’s allegation that city police have for years run a traffic ticket quota system in violation of state law.

The city received the “all clear” headlines it apparently sought. The Dallas Morning News headline was accurate: “Investigation finds no proof of illegal ticket-writing quotas at the Richardson Police Department.”

The city’s news release states, “Independent investigator … finds that evidence does not support claim of illegality.”

But you can throw those headlines away now. The Watchdog has a contribution to make. Unlike the outside law firm, I have obtained proof of what has all the hallmarks of a quota system.

The city’s self-acquittal notwithstanding, Walker appears to be correct in her allegations. Police were clearly told what their numeric goals are and what the fallout is for not meeting them.

It reminds me of the line from the movie about the whistleblowing New York City cop Frank Serpico (a hero of Walker’s): “Cops today are nothing but an armed tax collector.”

‘An insult’

First, I want to say something about the outside investigators. Lawyers Wayne Olson and Cara Leahy White turned in the tiniest investigative report I’ve ever seen. Six pages.

Both lawyers work for the same law firm that was hired by the city in 2015 to investigate allegations against the crooked mayor. And how did that go?

“We have found no evidence of any ethical violation,” the 2015 report stated about the now-convicted mayor.

George Staples, the lawyer who wrote that report on the mayor, told me he was charged with investigating “ethics, not crimes.” He said he did not have the powers that FBI agents used later to investigate the mayor.

As for officer Walker, a 13-year veteran, she called the law firm’s most recent report on her allegations “an insult to the people of Richardson’s intelligence.” She originally made her accusations in the public comments portion of an April City Council meeting after, she said, her complaints to her supervisor were ignored.

She told me she refused to cooperate with the outside lawyers because of the firm’s previous report on the disgraced mayor. She also said the lawyers wanted people they interviewed to sign non-disclosure agreements. Walker says she doesn’t want to stop talking about this.

‘A numeric equation’

I wish Walker had participated in the investigation, declined to sign the hush-up statement and provided the evidence. But she did the second-best thing, she gave it to me.

Upon receiving the new evidence, I contacted Richardson city spokesman Greg Sowell. I told him what this report would say and gave him my questions.

His response to The Watchdog: “I’m sorry. I have no additional information to provide to you at this time.”

The lawyers said they interviewed seven people. They included the retired chief, the new chief, two sergeants, a detective and, doing the math of who is left, two patrol officers. That’s it? No wonder it’s only six pages.

The report, despite its conclusion of innocence, appears to confirm the existence of quotas. Traffic stops, along with citations and arrests, are part of a numeric equation “reviewed as a means of judging productivity.”

The report states, “Patrol officers interviewed advised that they had been told, not by command staff, but by senior officers and even training officers, that if they wrote thirty to forty citations per month they would not get spoken to about the number of citations they write.”

That’s a quota. But there’s more.

New evidence

Here comes the new evidence: Email messages from patrol supervisors to officers about their traffic stop numbers. In addition to Walker, I talked to two other officers who received these warnings, and they confirm their authenticity. They asked that their names not be used to protect their careers.

Walker, who is speaking publicly, showed me a warning she received. Her 28 traffic stops for one month and 35 for another were, her supervisor wrote, “below shift average for traffic management.”

In another note, she was told she had improved: “Above shift average for traffic management (WELL DONE – KEEP IT UP).”

Here are excerpts from supervisor memos to two other patrol officers. Keep in mind as you read these that state law says a city may not, formally or informally, have a plan to evaluate, promote, compensate or discipline an officer based on a predetermined or specified number relating to traffic citations.

“You need to maintain a 3 stops a day average,” one supervisor wrote to the first officer. “If you do not meet this expectation each month, you will be put on a performance plan which may include discipline for dereliction of duty and loss of your ability to work part-time jobs.”

To the same officer who made few traffic stops, which previously resulted in a negative job review: “You need to make changes in this area to avoid further consequences.”

And one more to this same officer previously warned about low numbers, “If your numbers don’t improve … you are in jeopardy.”

A second officer provided The Watchdog with an email that went to all officers on a daytime patrol shift. The supervisor wrote: “I put copies of November stats in all of your mailboxes. … Shift wide, traffic management is down and is still catching attention. … This all comes down to my #1 expectation.”

Walker says she and her colleagues don’t want this matter to die because of the city’s evidence-free investigation. She’s not sure what to do next. “I feel like I’m screaming for someone to listen to us,” she told me.

What happens next is up to the proud folks of Richardson, and whether they view this, as I would, as an insult to their intelligence.

As the Serpico character says in the movie, “An honest cop still can’t find a place to go and complain without fear of recrimination. The blue wall will always be there because the system supports it.”