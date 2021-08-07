4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $450,000

Immaculate home in the Mills at Rocky River that shows like a model! This is an incredible opportunity to own in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Concord. Gorgeous chef's kitchen featuring 42" cabinets, massive island, gas cooktop, and plenty of storage. Wide plank hardwood flooring throughout the main level w/ open layout tons of natural light. Formal living, formal dining, and a study that could be used as a main floor guest room. Upstairs features a huge primary suite, 3 additional bedrooms, and large bonus space. Resort-style amenities located within the community as well.