James Gunn Has “Done a Thousand Drafts” on Guardians Vol. 3 – /Film

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn is one of a very small collection of filmmakers to dip their toes in the worlds of both Marvel and DC. His Guardians of the Galaxy movies have been major critical and box office hits, but Gunn memorably found himself cut loose because of past behavior and he lost his job as director of Volume 3. Marvel’s loss turned out to be DC’s gain as Gunn pivoted to directing The Suicide Squad, but they’ve since patched things up and Gunn has already shifted into Guardians mode.

