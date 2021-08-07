James Gunn Has “Done a Thousand Drafts” on Guardians Vol. 3 – /Film

Rumors have been swirling around if director James Gunn is leaving the Marvel Universe for some time with no clear indication of if the rumors are true or not. He directed the first two installments of the Guardians of the Galaxy, then was fired from the third film after the resurfacing of offensive tweets back in 2018. Since being reinstated as director of Guardians 3, things have not always been such smooth sailing between him and Marvel. Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy films, stood by Gunn during the Twitter scandal and said he wouldn’t make another Guardians film without Gunn and vise versa.