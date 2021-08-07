Cancel
Amsterdam, NY

Paramedic sues GAVAC, says Amsterdam ambulance company owes wages

By Judith Boccio
Recordernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — A wage and age discrimination lawsuit filed against the Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps was moved to federal court last week. Employee Michael Swartz sued GAVAC and its executive director, Thomas Pasquarelli, on July 7 in state Supreme Court, Montgomery County, alleging he is owed unpaid regular and overtime wages, and that at age 58 he was passed over for promotion for a role he is qualified to hold.

