Intense demand, bidding wars, fast-rising prices—the rental market is beginning to look a lot like the for-sale market. Demand in the rental market has gone a full 180 from last year as Americans return to cities as the economy improves and priced-out homebuyers search for apartment and single-family rentals. Landlords are receiving more applications than usual, with many applicants offering larger security deposits and coming in with better credit histories, reports CNBC. One Maryland landlord said they have leased properties for 20 years and have not seen this type of applicant pool before. July rents were 7% higher than one year ago for one-bedroom apartments and 8.7% higher for two-bedroom apartments.