NBC Sports

Shaun White’s next mountain: businessman, snowboard maker

In a lot of ways, this autumn is like so many others for Shaun White. The now-retired, three-time Olympic halfpipe champion was on a glacier in Switzerland earlier this month, taking turns down the halfpipe, trying to figure out what works, what has potential and what needs a complete overhaul.
Complex

New Balance Unveils Cleats for 2022 World Cup

You’ve heard about New Balance’s strides in sneakers over the last few years. You may be familiar with its sought-after collaborations with brands and designers like Aimé Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods, and Salehe Bembury. If you’ve really been paying attention, you might’ve even seen the brand’s 2018 re-entry in performance basketball sneakers, a move that received heightened visibility during Kawhi Leonard’s NBA championship run with the Toronto Raptors.
sportstravelmagazine.com

TEAMS ’22 to Convene Sports-Events Industry

The TEAMS Conference & Expo, presented by SportsTravel and hosted by the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau, will convene the sports-events industry at a time when sports events are leading the travel and tourism comeback. TEAMS ’22 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center will also feature educational programming from leaders in the industry, including explorations of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the state of youth sports, and deep dives into the latest trends in sports-related travel.
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
mailplus.co.uk

Shields defends titles and takes another

CLARESSA SHIELDS handed Britain’s Savannah Marshall her first defeat as the American became the undisputed middleweight champion with a unanimous decision following a bruising brawl that will go down as a fight of the year contender. Shields and Marshall left nothing in the ring as they put on a...
ARTnews

Rare 3,000-Year-Old Gold Mask Found in Chinese Royal Tombs

An estimated 3,000-year-old gold mask has been unearthed by archaeologists in central China. It is the first of its kind to be identified dating back to the Shang dynasty (1600–1046 B.C.E.). The mask was discovered among royal tombs in Shangcheng county in the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration announced Friday. Notably, it predates another gold mask found at the Sanxingdui archaeological site last fall. Sanxingdui in southwest China is considered to be one of the most important discoveries of the 20th century and is believed to be the center of the ancient Shu Kingdom, dating back roughly...
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious story of a man from a country that didn't exist

After being taken to a hotel and guarded by 2 men, he disappeared without a trace. In 1954, an unknown man arrived at Tokyo International Airport. The man was well dressed, with a well-groomed appearance and he spoke fluent Japanese, French and Spanish. He had all the documents in order and carried an unusual amount of currency for someone travelling for business. When questioned by immigration officials about his home country, however, he revealed that he was from Taured - a tiny country between France and Spain. Problem was Taured did not exist.
