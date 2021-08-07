Cancel
High Point, NC

3 Bedroom Home in High Point - $310,000

greensboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable energy-efficient modern 3-bedroom, 3-bath ranch in Meadow Valley. Roomy kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space that opens up into the bright + airy dining area. Spacious living area offers plenty of room for entertaining and leads out to the back patio overlooking the lush backyard offering plenty of room for garden space. Large primary bedroom with en-suite bath. Two roomy bedrooms share a full bath on the main level. Large bonus room on second floor with private full bath, great for an office, playroom or space for guests! Extra large laundry room, 2-car garage, energy-efficient windows installed throughout with solar panels round out this charming home! This hidden gem will not last long, contact us today!

