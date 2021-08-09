DEEP: Boating fatality on Connecticut River in East Haddam

The Dept. of Energy & Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation (ENCON) Police are investigating a boating fatality believed to involve a single jet skier on the Connecticut River in Haddam.

The Salmon River boat launch is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Passing boaters reported a jet ski adrift at approximately 4:42 p.m. this evening. An ENCON boat arrived on the scene at 4:55 p.m. and recovered the victim from the water.

DEEP officials identified the victim of the crash on Monday as 59-year-old Stephen Fabian of Moodus.

