The SEC Baseball Tournament will be played at the Hoover Met in 2022, but the event’s location after next season is up in the air. The SEC’s deal to hold the conference tournament at the former minor league stadium in Hoover, Alabama, was extended for two years in 2019 to take it through 2021. That would have made the tournament in May of this year the final one under the current deal, but the league added a year because no event was held in 2020 due to the season being halted by COVID-19.