Innocent driver killed after 3 teens crash stolen car in St. Louis

An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a stolen car with three teenagers inside, according to St. Louis police.

Officers first pulled behind a stolen Hyundai Sonata at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday near Grand and Page boulevards. Police said the driver then sped off. Officers flipped on their lights and sirens and pursued the stolen car, but lost sight a few blocks later.

Not long after, police said the Sonata blew through a stop sign at Evans and Vandeventer avenues and hit the right side of a Chevy Silverado as it went through the intersection.

St. Louis police arrived at the scene to find the Silverado on fire and the driver was lying down next to the truck. Emergency crews moved the man to safety and tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 53-year-old Derrick Jackson.

The three teenage boys who were in the Sonata were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the driver was 16 years old and the passengers were 16 and 17.

The Sonata was reported stolen out of Hazelwood, police said.

The police department’s accident reconstruction team is handling the ongoing investigation. No further details were released.