How I Met Your Mother fans have had to wait for it!, and now they’re hoping it turns out to be legen…. dary!. We’re talking, of course, about Hulu‘s upcoming HIMYM spinoff, How I Met Your Father. The long-awaited offshoot has weathered several incarnations that never made it to air since the HIMYM finale dropped on CBS way back in 2014, and while details about the new series are still scarce, it’s looking like the franchise could soon deliver a whole, new take on love, dating, romance and nostalgia—from a female point of view this time around.