Lincoln - Janis L. Kinnison, age 94 of Lincoln, NE (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Friday morning; August 6, 2021 at Tabitha-Williamsburg in Lincoln. Janis was born on January 1, 1927 on the family farm south of Nebraska City near Paul, NE; the daughter of Robert J. and Margaret (Volkmer) Heng, Sr. She attended country school and later the Nebraska City Public Schools where she graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1945.