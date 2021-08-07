Cancel
Davidson, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Davidson - $1,490,000

mooresvilletribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother much sought after Estate home being built by Award Winning builder Alan Simonini Homes. Narrow Passage offers 37 of it's 59 acres as "designated conservation" space w/fields, streams & protected wetlands. A short bike or walk to River Run, Davidson College & Davidson Town Center. This Transitional style Open Concept home offers a warm & tasteful mix of Brick, Fiber Cement & Shingle exterior finishes to welcome you in. Open Kitchen, Dining and Great Room space. Great Room w/beamed ceilings and fpl. Off the Great Room is a covered Terrace w/a 2nd fpl which allows for add'l. entertaining space. Main level Flex space can be utilized as an office. Owner's Suite w/adjoining luxurious bath and large walk in closet. Spacious Laundry room and Mudroom along with a 3 car garage; complete the main level. THe upper level holds 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a Bonus Room and a Loft for added living space. Walk in attic storage as well. Everything you have come to expect in a Simonini built home.

