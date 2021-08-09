Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police investigating death of man who was shot at Buckhead cocktail lounge

11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

Atlanta police are investigating a man's death after he was shot at a Buckhead cocktail lounge along Roswell Road Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at Hide Kitchen & Cocktails at 3186 Roswell Rd. around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot and he was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition. In an update Sunday, police said he "succumbed to his injuries" at the hospital.

The medical examiner's officer later confirmed the victim's identity as 31-year-old Kenon Jennings. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

In May, a similar scene unfolded outside of the lounge where a Buckhead resident described police looking for evidence after a woman was shot in the leg after a fight broke out–  a scene becoming all too familiar.

11Alive

