4 people missing as Dixie Fire continues path of destruction in California
(PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif.) -- Four people are missing as the Dixie Fire rages on in California, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday. "We are seeking the public and the media’s assistance is helping us locate the individuals so we can report back to their loved ones," they said, adding that their investigation unit has already located 21 other individuals who were previously unaccounted for.wjtn.com
Comments / 0