York, PA

Police arrest man after shooting in York City

FOX 43
 2 days ago
Update, 3:30 p.m. (August 9): The suspect arrested has been identified as Ohadji Diggs, 24, according to a police spokesperson.

Officials say a 26-year-old man was shot in the area of Granfalloons Tavern in York City Friday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The man has been treated in a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

The police could not confirm if the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

Authorities say more information will likely be released on Monday.

Comments / 3

