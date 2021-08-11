Police arrest man after shooting in York City

Update, 3:30 p.m. (August 9): The suspect arrested has been identified as Ohadji Diggs, 24, according to a police spokesperson.

Previously

Officials say a 26-year-old man was shot in the area of Granfalloons Tavern in York City Friday night.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The man has been treated in a hospital and is expected to survive, authorities said.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

The police could not confirm if the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

Authorities say more information will likely be released on Monday.