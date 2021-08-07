Cancel
MLB

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Knocks in run as PH

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Sheets went 1-for-1 with an RBI as a pinch hitter in Friday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Cubs. Sheets delivered what turned out to be the game-winning run with a 10th-inning, pinch-hit single for Seby Zavala. He's been a great help to the White Sox while they managed several outfield injuries, knocking six home runs and driving in 16 over 28 games, but his days on the roster could be numbered. Luis Robert (hip) is expected to be reinstated following the weekend, and Sheets is a prime candidate to lose his roster spot.

www.cbssports.com

