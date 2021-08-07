White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Knocks in run as PH

Giolito hurled six innings against Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The right-hander breezed through six scoreless innings before giving up back-to-back doubles that resulted in a run in the seventh. He was in line to pick up his ninth win of the season until Salvador Perez hit a game-tying home run off Liam Hendriks in the ninth frame. Giolito racked up 18 swinging strikes in the outing and appeared to regain his control after walking five batters against Milwaukee in his previous start. He'll carry a 3.67 ERA into a rematch against the Royals -- this time in Chicago -- early next week.