Keuchel (7-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss to the Royals on Thursday. Keuchel surrendered two first-inning runs on an Emmanuel Rivera double, which was enough to hand him the loss. The 33-year-old has been inconsistent over his last eight starts, with a 5.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 41 innings. He only has one win in that stretch. On the season, he carries a 4.44 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 119.2 innings. His next start is scheduled for Tuesday in Minnesota.