Robinhood’s post-IPO valuation soars as options trading takes off — Quartz
After starting out as a dud, Robinhood’s newly minted public shares are giving traders on Reddit plenty of meme material. The stock has perked up after initially drooping below the IPO price, with some 176 million shares changing hands yesterday, more than the previous three days combined, according to FactSet data. The frenzy sparked multiple exchange-trading halts as shares rocketed higher. The California-based brokerage’s stock has doubled in price to $70.39 from its public debut on July 29.wmleader.com
