Robinhood’s post-IPO valuation soars as options trading takes off — Quartz

With many of the top technology stocks reporting earnings, it’s clear that tech stocks are performing well. Analysts seem to agree, which is why investors should consider adding stocks such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm Inc . (NASDAQ:QCOM), and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to their portfolio.Technology stocks have been back in favor after a slew of solid earnings reports this quarter. While many of these companies saw their sales sky-rocket last year driven by the move to digital amid the pandemic's lockdowns, many did not expect that performance to continue into this year. For instance, we saw a rotation into cyclical stocks at the end of last year as news of vaccine approvals rolled in.