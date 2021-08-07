Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

Independent Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoveted 5BR/4.5BA home in highly sought after VILLAGES OF SKYBROOK NORTH! Move-in ready w/open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout. Host cookouts in one of the best backyards in the neighborhood with a 16x20 custom screened porch, fire pit & paver patio all backing to woods. Enjoy cooking for friends & family in the gourmet kitchen w/upgraded "castled" white cabinets, subway tile, huge island, granite, gas range & large walk-in pantry. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Work from home? You will love the quiet main level study w/custom sliding barn doors. Relax at the end of the day in the private master suite w/enormous walk-in closet, large shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, & tile. The 460 sq/ft bonus room is big enough for a pool table & your next Super Bowl party! Your guests will appreciate having their own main level bedroom w/full bathroom. Convenient upstairs laundry. Tankless water heater! Tons of storage! Cox Mill High School. Faces west. Must see!

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Business
Concord, NC
Real Estate
City
Concord, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Tile#Gourmet#Coffee#Subway#Bedroom Home#Friends Family#Super Bowl#Cox Mill High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy