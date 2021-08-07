5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $575,000

Coveted 5BR/4.5BA home in highly sought after VILLAGES OF SKYBROOK NORTH! Move-in ready w/open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout. Host cookouts in one of the best backyards in the neighborhood with a 16x20 custom screened porch, fire pit & paver patio all backing to woods. Enjoy cooking for friends & family in the gourmet kitchen w/upgraded "castled" white cabinets, subway tile, huge island, granite, gas range & large walk-in pantry. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Work from home? You will love the quiet main level study w/custom sliding barn doors. Relax at the end of the day in the private master suite w/enormous walk-in closet, large shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, & tile. The 460 sq/ft bonus room is big enough for a pool table & your next Super Bowl party! Your guests will appreciate having their own main level bedroom w/full bathroom. Convenient upstairs laundry. Tankless water heater! Tons of storage! Cox Mill High School. Faces west. Must see!