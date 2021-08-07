Wet Start to the Weekend with Building Heat
Perseid Meteor Shower peaks next week Aug 11th – 13th. Tap here for more!. An area of low pressure along a stalled front near the coast will increase rain coverage across the WCCB area over the next 24-hours. The isolated showers we are seeing today will turn scattered to numerous overnight through the first half of Saturday. Isolated showers still in play through the second half of Saturday. More of a typical summertime pattern will build back in on Sunday with temperatures returning to average as highs top out near 90. The pattern of high heat and humidity with afternoon showers return next week.www.wccbcharlotte.com
Comments / 0