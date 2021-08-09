Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh, police say

A Raleigh man died after being struck struck by a driver on Saturday night, police said.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. on New Bern Avenue near Freedom Drive in Raleigh. The victim, identified as Gregory Johnson, 39, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said.

On Sunday morning, authorities said Johnson did not survive his injuries.

Outbound New Bern Avenue was temporarily closed at New Hope Road while the investigation took place.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

According to a wreck report from Raleigh police, Johnson darted across New Bern Avenue and failed to yield the right away. Two other drivers told police they barely missing striking him.

It was the second serious pedestrian crash in as many nights in Raleigh.

On Friday night, a woman died after beingaround 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of E. Millbrook Road.