Back up your COVID-19 vaccination card before it's lost, but don't worry there's an app for that too

localmemphis.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you know where your COVID-19 vaccination card is? If you've lost yours don't worry. As the world struggles to get back to life as we knew it pre-pandemic, schools, restaurants, bars and employers, even our parent company are requiring vaccination cards be put on record. But,...

Public HealthWashington Post

You’re going to be asked to prove your vaccination status. Here’s how to do it.

Congratulations, you’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Now you have to prove it, and your smartphone can help. Across the world, fears about the contagious delta variant are leading more businesses, schools and travel destinations to require vaccination. Like it or not, there’s a real chance that somewhere you want to go will ask to see proof of your shots.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
LotteryPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Offers $500,000 Cash, Cars, And Vacations To Vaccinated Workers

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced a corporate lottery called "Max Your Vax" for its frontline employees, giving them a chance to win $500,000, cars, and holiday vacations if they're vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reports. The contest is open to warehouse and logistics workers, hourly workers at Whole Foods Market,...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

How to add a free digital vaccine certificate to Wallet on iPhone

Now that you’ve got the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johson & Johnson, how do you prove it?. Well, you can carry around your vaccination card just in case you need it to travel or gain entry to a gathering place, job or in-person event. Or you can take a few minutes and add a secure digital vaccine certificate, or passport, to Apple Wallet on your iPhone. We’ll show you how.
Travelsmartertravel.com

Do You Need to Bring Your Vaccine Card When You Travel?

We answer this question and ones on vacation rentals, COVID-19 tests for flying, and more in this month’s edition of our travel advice column. Q. “Do you need to bring your vaccine card with you when you travel?” – RS A. It depends on your destination. Some countries will require...
Public Healththefreshtoast.com

What To Do If You Lose Your Proof Of Vaccination Card

Vaccination cards are important for getting into public spaces, yet they’re kind of easy to lose. Here’s what you can do to avoid this issue. With New York becoming the first state to ask for proof of vaccination for the majority of indoor activities, other states are likely to follow suit. And while this is great since it makes workers and guests feel safe, it’s also a bit annoying, since proof of vaccination is a piece of cardboard that’s just big enough to not fit in most wallets.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Cell Phoneswpsdlocal6.com

Apps you can use to show proof of vaccination

We are all going to be asked to show proof of vaccination at some point. That could be at a football game this fall, a concert, an airport or a restaurant. It's just a matter of time before showing proof means the difference between admission and being turned away at the door.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

How to set up your digital vaccine record and scan the QR code

Bars and restaurants on Arenas Street in Palm Springs are officially asking customers to show proof of being vaccinated or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test before coming inside. Starting on August 26th, this will be standard for all bars and restaurants in Palm Springs.  With the new rules about to go into effect, some questions The post How to set up your digital vaccine record and scan the QR code appeared first on KESQ.
Public HealthPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Lost your vaccination record card? Here’s how to get another.

As a more contagious strain of the coronavirus causes the pandemic to surge again in Virginia, more employers, universities and government agencies are requiring vaccinations. But what if you lost that little piece of paper they handed you after your shots? Relax — there are ways to get replacements for missing vaccination cards. It might surprise you there’s no national registry maintaining ...
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was A Patent For A COVID-19 Test Issued In 2015?

A post shared on Facebook claims a patent for a COVID-19 testing system was issued in 2015. The original patent application was for a biometric testing and processing system not specific to COVID-19. The COVID-19 testing patent was filed in May 2020. Fact Check:. The post includes a photo of...
Public HealthInc.com

Big Companies Say They Plan to Fire Unvaccinated Employees. Some of them Have Already Started

There are two big questions facing almost every company right now. The first is when to bring people back to the office. It's a tricky question considering that Covid-19 cases are, once again, on the rise. Many companies are understandably anxious to get everyone back in the office, but there is increasing pushback from employees who have worked remotely for more than a year, and are just as anxious about going back.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Google just banned these apps with millions of downloads

Online dating has been around for many years, with apps like Tinder and Bumble exploding in popularity. Especially when people were encouraged to stay home during a pandemic, online dating seemed like the next best thing. But if you are unaware, there are mobile apps that take things too far....
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...

