ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Myanmar Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

View CNN's Fast Facts on Myanmar, and learn more about the country in southeast Asia formerly known as...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Witness: Army attacks in eastern Myanmar worst in decades

While Russia's war in Ukraine dominates global attention, Myanmar's military is targeting civilians in air and ground attacks on a scale unmatched in the country since World War II, according to a longtime relief worker who spent almost three months in a combat zone in the Southeast Asian nation. David Eubank, director of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief organization, told The Associated Press that the military’s jets and helicopters stage frequent attacks in the areas of eastern Myanmar where he and his volunteers operate, bringing medical and food aid to civilians caught in conflict.Ground forces are also...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why the U.S. Finally Called a Genocide in Myanmar a ‘Genocide’

Four years ago, the State Department began an investigation into the Myanmar military’s brutal operation against the country’s Rohingya Muslims the prior year, which had resulted in scores of deaths and hundreds of thousands of Rohingya being pushed into Bangladesh. The report, spanning thousands of pages, was finalized when Mike Pompeo was still secretary of state, and he ultimately opted to call the armed forces’ actions “ethnic cleansing,” a descriptive term not defined by international law.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

ASEAN Peace Envoy Meets Myanmar Junta on Visit Opponents Deride as 'Shameful'

(Reuters) -A Southeast Asian peace envoy met Myanmar's military rulers on Monday on his first trip to the crisis-hit country, a visit opposition groups denounced for showing deference to the leaders of last year's coup and disdain for the will of the people. Prak Sokhonn, special envoy for the Association...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Win Myint
Washington Post

UN human rights council asked to act against Myanmar army

BANGKOK — The main opposition organization in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to act strongly to restore democracy in the Southeast Asian nation, saying that the international community should put sanctions and other pressures on the country’s generals. The council, at its...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar army engaged in torture, mass killings, war crimes - U.N.

March 15 (Reuters) - Myanmar's military has engaged in systematic human rights violations, many amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations said on Tuesday, in its first comprehensive human rights report since last year's coup. Security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, using...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rohingya People#Myanmar Army#Military Government#United Nations#Cia#Factbook#Naypyidaw Ethnic Groups#Burman 68#Shan 9#Chinese#Indian#Buddhist#Christian#Muslim#Animist#Hindu#Unhcr#Human Rights Watch
KTLA

How would those accused of war crimes in Ukraine be prosecuted?

Each day searing stories pour out of Ukraine: A maternity hospital bombed in Mariupol. A mother and her children killed as they fled Irpin in a humanitarian corridor. Burning apartment blocks. Mass graves. A child dead of dehydration in a city under siege, denied humanitarian aid. Such images have contributed to a growing global consensus […]
EUROPE
Reason.com

Tibet's armed resistance to Chinese invasion

This is the third post in series on the Tibetan Uprising. This one is about 1956-57, when Tibetans liberated almost all of Eastern Tibet, and preparations for a unified national resistance began. Impressed by the Tibetans' success, the U.S. C.I.A. began to provide arms and training. Post 1 covered Tibet...
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar 'special command' authorised lethal attacks on civilians - report

March 24 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief created a special command a day after last year's coup that was solely responsible for deployment and operations of troops in urban areas, and authorised lethal attacks on unarmed civilians, human rights investigators said. The group Fortify Rights and Yale Law School's Schell...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Reuters

UN expert urges North Korea to dismantle political prison camps

GENEVA, March 21 (Reuters) - A U.N. human rights expert called on North Korea on Monday to release tens of thousands of people believed to languish in political prison camps, while urging regional and world powers to raise such issues with Pyongyang alongside nuclear concerns. Tomas Ojea Quintana said that...
WORLD
TIME

The Arab World Isn't Just Silent on China’s Crackdown on Uighurs. It's Complicit

As China deepens relations with Saudi Arabia in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Uighur diaspora finds itself in the crosshairs. Riyadh is preparing to deport two Uighurs back to China’s western province of Xinjiang, where they will almost certainly be detained for “re-education” in its vast network of concentration camps for the region’s Turkic inhabitants. Uighurs in Xinjiang face human rights violations ranging from arbitrary detention and torture to sexual assault and forced sterilization .
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Myanmar’s crimes against the Rohingya warrant UN intervention

Now that the US has finally accepted that Myanmar’s ethnic cleansing and mass murder of Rohingya Muslims amounts to genocide (Rohingya refugees welcome US decision to call Myanmar atrocities a genocide, 22 March), the UN should enact its responsibility to prevent and respond to this most serious violation of international human rights and humanitarian law.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Iran Guards Commander Warns Israel of Swift Revenge for Any Soldiers Killed

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel on Wednesday that it would face swift revenge attacks if it continues to target members of the elite force in the Middle East, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. "Be aware that we will not only take part in the funeral of our...
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

957K+
Followers
140K+
Post
752M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy