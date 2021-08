A Visitation with Family of Shirley Shepler, 84, of Norwalk will be on Thursday, August 12th from 4 to 7 p.m. with her Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13th at O’Leary Celebration of Life Center in Norwalk. To sign the on-line guestbook and to order flowers for the service please visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.