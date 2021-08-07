CANCER CARE MINISTRY TRAINING OFFERED AT MARIA STEIN SHRINE

On behalf of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA), thank you for highlighting our recent Community Cancer Care Celebration in your newspaper. We also want to shout out a HUGE thank you to the Auburn Doubledays, including the very gracious players, and the City of Auburn staffs for their professionalism and extensive support in making the event a success. We were thrilled to see more than 1,000 people join us and truly honored to be able to recognize the hard work of the many cancer survivors and their loved ones in attendance!