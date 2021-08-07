CANCER CARE MINISTRY TRAINING OFFERED AT MARIA STEIN SHRINE
MARIA STEIN, Ohio (August 5, 2021) – Do you know someone diagnosed with cancer? Have you felt compelled to offer meaningful support but are not sure how? The St. Peregrine Cancer Care Ministry is an outreach of the Maria Stein Shrine that has the mission of being a source of prayer, encouragement, and hope to those who are suffering with cancer, and for their care-givers, family and friends. This Bible-based ministry training program addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual struggles cancer patients and their loved ones are going through.mercercountyoutlook.net
Comments / 0