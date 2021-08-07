Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maria Stein, OH

CANCER CARE MINISTRY TRAINING OFFERED AT MARIA STEIN SHRINE

By statelinesportsnetwork
mercercountyoutlook.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIA STEIN, Ohio (August 5, 2021) – Do you know someone diagnosed with cancer? Have you felt compelled to offer meaningful support but are not sure how? The St. Peregrine Cancer Care Ministry is an outreach of the Maria Stein Shrine that has the mission of being a source of prayer, encouragement, and hope to those who are suffering with cancer, and for their care-givers, family and friends. This Bible-based ministry training program addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual struggles cancer patients and their loved ones are going through.

mercercountyoutlook.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Maria Stein, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Care#Pilgrimage#Cancer Care Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

KCH Donates $5K To Kosciusko Cancer Care Fund

WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund has received a boost courtesy of Kosciusko Community Hospital. The hospital recently donated $5,000 to the fund, which is administered by the K21 Health Foundation. The Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund helps with medical and personal expenses for people battling cancer in...
Cancerbizxmagazine.com

WCCF Provides Nearly $800K in Funding!

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation provides nearly $800,000 in funding for new equipment!. The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation (WCCF) has committed to providing $799,107.43 in funding for new equipment and programs for patients at the Windsor Regional Cancer Program. “Thanks to our generous donors and sponsors, the Windsor Cancer Centre...
Wrangell, AKwrangellsentinel.com

Rally for Cancer Care fundraiser tees off this weekend

As the COVID-19 pandemic winds through its second year, many aspects of normal life are returning, including the annual Rally for Cancer Care golf tournament this weekend in Wrangell. The rally is a big fundraising event put on by the WMC Foundation, established in 2006 to support the Wrangell Medical...
Salem, OHAlliance Review

SRMC nets national cancer care certification

The University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center at Salem Regional Medical Center announced this week that it has received national recognition from the Commission on Cancer for its services. The Commission on Cancer is a program of the American College of Surgeons and has granted three-year accreditation to the UHSCC program...
Charitiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Building Blocks Ministries offering adult care food program

Building Blocks Ministries has made application to the Department of Elder’s Affairs to operate a USDA funded food service program. The program will provide lunch to adults attending the Day Training Program. To determine eligibility an application must be completed. Once approval is received from the Department of Elder’s Affairs,...
Salisbury, MDstardem.com

Free entrepreneur training offered for veterans

SALISBURY — Is entrepreneurship the right choice for you? Do you have a business idea but not sure where to start? Do you have a business and want to take it to the next level? Are you a veteran small business owner looking to expand?. Want to know more? Register...
Cancernwahomepage.com

Get World-Class Cancer Care at Genesis Care

“Genesis Care is the largest cancer care organization in the world.” Dr. Foster Lasley is a radiation oncologist with Genesis Care in Rogers. “We’ve got 440 different centers covering Australia, Europe, and now the United States and so with that they bring a whole lot of expertise and a lot of power to implement the newest technologies as they’re coming out and to be able to partner with some of the larger organizations that help provide cancer care.”
Canceraappublications.org

Reflections on Communication and Care in Cancer

Jake was 20 months old when he was diagnosed with leukemia and began 4 years of chemotherapy. In this article, his mother (Mrs Erwin Neu) reflects on her family’s experiences caring for a child with cancer, from diagnosis through treatment. A pediatric oncologist and communication researcher not involved in Jake’s care (Dr Sisk) provides additional reflections on the basis of his experiences. Mrs Erwin Neu met Dr Sisk when she participated in his communication study. Together, they developed this article to highlight the dynamic care and communication needs of families afflicted by pediatric cancer.
Sarasota, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Resilient Retreat Scales Up Programs to Support Community with Trauma Care

Sarasota, FL – Caring for others can come with a price. People that witness trauma in the workplace, like first responders, medical professionals, teachers, and nonprofit employees, commonly report higher levels of burnout, stress, and demoralization—all factors that take tolls on the mind and body. The pandemic has alsoincreasingly impacted those on the frontline.
Educationabc-usa.org

ABHMS’ CCL to offer ‘Chaplaincy Skills for Community Ministry’

American Baptist Home Mission Societies’ (ABHMS) will present “Chaplaincy Skills for Community Ministry” 6-8 p.m. ET Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 and 8 online via its Center for Continuous Learning. A cohort celebration will be held 6-7 p.m. ET Nov. 15. Taught by board-certified and endorsed chaplains,...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Letter: Practice thanks Auburn community for cancer care celebration at game

On behalf of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY (HOA), thank you for highlighting our recent Community Cancer Care Celebration in your newspaper. We also want to shout out a HUGE thank you to the Auburn Doubledays, including the very gracious players, and the City of Auburn staffs for their professionalism and extensive support in making the event a success. We were thrilled to see more than 1,000 people join us and truly honored to be able to recognize the hard work of the many cancer survivors and their loved ones in attendance!
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Supportive Lymphedema Care and Rehabilitation for Cancer Survivors/Gilda's Club

MOLINE, ILLINOIS (August 6, 2021) — Gilda’s Club is hosting a free educational program entitled “Supportive Lymphedema Care and Rehabilitation for Cancer Survivors” for anyone impacted by cancer on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 12-1PM at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse located at 600 John Deere Road, Moline, Illinois, 61265.
Greenfield, OHTimes Gazette

Greenfield native returns to offer pediatric care

Two specialties, one difficult decision. That was what faced Greenfield-area native and McClain High School graduate Kristen (Free) White, M.D., when she found herself torn between her love of pediatrics and her enjoyment of the delivery room experience and nursery work involved with obstetrics. The answer to her quandary was found on an entirely different continent.
Cancercarolinagatewayonline.com

Asher letter: Support awareness and funding for brain cancer

I want to urge all residents of North and South Carolina to pause today and reflect on Glioblastoma Awareness Day, observed nationally on July 21. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the deadliest of all brain cancers, causing the deaths of more than 10,000 Americans every year. About 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with GBM annually, and the average survival period is less than one year. Even for those who do survive longer than a year, the prognosis is not promising, as the five-year survival rate for GBM patients is below 8%.
CancerThe Spokesman-Review

MultiCare brings cancer care and treatment under one roof at Deaconess

MultiCare is bringing its cancer care and treatment services all under one roof at the Deaconess Health and Education Building, right next to the hospital. The new MultiCare Deaconess Cancer Center consolidates MultiCare’s treatment options for oncology patients, who previously might have needed to drive to clinics throughout the region to get specific care and treatment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy