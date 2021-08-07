Im a stay at home mom, what do I include in financial affidavit?
My soon to be ex husband keeps saying I lied on my affidavit because I included the mortgage payment (I’m not on the mortgage, I’m on the title) and I put down the car payment for the car I drive (it is also in my husbands name) I thought you’re suppose to include everything I’m financially tied to. I don’t provide an income so obviously I don’t financially contribute but these things were purchased while we were married.avvo.com
