Im a stay at home mom, what do I include in financial affidavit?

By Asked in Chicago, IL
 6 days ago

My soon to be ex husband keeps saying I lied on my affidavit because I included the mortgage payment (I’m not on the mortgage, I’m on the title) and I put down the car payment for the car I drive (it is also in my husbands name) I thought you’re suppose to include everything I’m financially tied to. I don’t provide an income so obviously I don’t financially contribute but these things were purchased while we were married.

