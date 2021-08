These were a few of the headlines and stories 50 years ago this week in The Advertiser-Gleam:. THRU TRUCKS BANNED. The County Commission, at the urging of Commissioner Waymon Hornsby, banned through trucks from traveling Co. Road 66 (today’s Union Grove Road) and Co. Road 18 (today’s Eddy-Scant City Road). It was the first time the county banned trucks from any of its roads.