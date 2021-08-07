Cancel
Reba McEntire caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Reba McEntire and her boyfriend both caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, as she urged people to continue to wear masks and "stay safe".

