Reba McEntire caught COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

In a recent Tik Tok live, Reba revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, were COVID positive and have since recovered. Reba said in the session with fans, “This has been a very hard year, and it’s getting rougher again. You guys, please stay safe. Wear your masks. Do what you have to do. Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It’s not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and, it’s not fun. You don’t feel good.”