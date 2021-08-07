Super Nintendo World Items Now Available At Universal Studios Hollywood For A Limited Time
Some exciting news for fans looking forward to the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in South Carolina. Nintendo has announced that some Super Nintendo World merchandise is now available at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal Studio Store for a limited time. These items include Mario and Yoshi plush dolls, plush Mario and Luigi caps, as well as Mario and Peach drawstring bags. At the time of this writing, it is not confirmed whether there are additional featured items beyond this.nintendosoup.com
Comments / 0