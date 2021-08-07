Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Nintendo World Items Now Available At Universal Studios Hollywood For A Limited Time

By Yoerider
nintendosoup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome exciting news for fans looking forward to the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in South Carolina. Nintendo has announced that some Super Nintendo World merchandise is now available at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Universal Studio Store for a limited time. These items include Mario and Yoshi plush dolls, plush Mario and Luigi caps, as well as Mario and Peach drawstring bags. At the time of this writing, it is not confirmed whether there are additional featured items beyond this.

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Movieswdwmagic.com

'Wonderful World of Animation' brings fireworks back to Disney's Hollywood Studios and includes news scenes from recent movies

Disney's Hollywood Studios saw fireworks in the park last night for the first time in over year with the return of "Wonderful World of Animation." The 12 minute projection show takes guests on a journey through 90-plus years of Disney and Pixar animated films, including blasts from the past and rarely seen characters, as well as new favorites and classic stories.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Ori Collector’s Edition Collection for Nintendo Switch set to be released via Iam8bit this winter, now available to pre-order

Iam8bit, which specialise in physical releases and special editions of digital games, have announced that the physical edition of the Ori Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch system will be available later this year via their website. The collection contains both critically acclaimed games; Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The Ori Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order from their website right now and it costs $150. Here’s all the details!
Video GamesNME

Work starts on Super Nintendo World Japan’s ‘Donkey Kong’ area

According to social media reports, construction appears to have started on Super Nintendo World Japan’s Donkey Kong expansion despite the new area not being officially announced by Universal Studios. Originally spotted by VGC, tweets have emerged of construction cranes looming over Super Nintendo World’s Osaka environment. Aerial shots have also...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Fan-Favorite Cupcakes Will Return for a Limited-Time in Disney World and Disneyland!

It’s pretty hard to resist cupcakes and ice cream when Sprinkles has some of the best around Disney World and Disneyland!. The bakery in Disney Springs and Downtown Disney rolls out monthly flavors that we can’t help but look forward to each time! And, now that July’s flavors have come and gone, another set of limited-time treats have popped up on the menu!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: FIVE Limited-Time Jungle Cruise Menu Items Arrive in Disney World

The new Jungle Cruise movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt officially comes out tomorrow in theaters and with premier access on Disney+!. To celebrate the occasion, one Disney World restaurant is adding several new items to their menu, each with a Jungle Cruise theme!. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar...
Video GamesSiliconera

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Theme Available in Tetris 99 for Limited Time

Tetris 99 players will be able to obtain a special The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword theme for a limited time. To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, a special collaboration is currently underway. From August 6 to August 10, 2021 players can participate in the collaboration to receive a special theme. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
RetailMy Nintendo News

US: The Game Of Life: Super Mario Edition is now available

Nintendo has announced that it has launched The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition in the USA and it has been available at retailers such as Amazon and Target. The goal of the Super Mario Edition is rather simple as your sole objective is to destroy the mighty Bowser. Sadly the majority of stores have sold out of The Game of Life: Super Mario Edition. However, it is worth waiting for them to come back in stock at the normal retail price rather than paying a premium. You can check out some lovely photos of the game being played down below.
California StateWDW News Today

California Neighbor Pass Comes to Universal Studios Hollywood

For Universal Studios Hollywood, local visitors are a large part of the overall attendance at the park. And now California residents have even more options to attend with a new season pass: the California Neighbor Pass. Whereas Universal Studios Hollywood was previously only selling annual passes at the Gold and...
Travelallears.net

There’s Another Annual Pass Option at Universal Studios Hollywood!

If you are tired of Disneyland or want to try something new, consider checking out Universal Studios Hollywood!. There’s a new Minion Cafe coming soon, the Secret Life of Pets ride recently opened, AND there have been some major changes to Jurassic World — The Ride. Now, if you are a frequent visitor, there is another annual pass option to choose from!
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Hypes Up Super Nintendo World with New Merch

With Super Nintendo World officially now open at Universal Studios Japan after the attraction opened its doors earlier this year, one of the next stops the park will make is Universal Studios Hollywood. We don’t yet know for sure when the attraction will open in the Hollywood location, but whatever the plans are, Nintendo and Universal Studios are apparently ready to start advertising the opening in a new way. The pair announced some new Super Nintendo World merch on Friday to show off some of the characters you’ll see when you’re walking around the park once Super Nintendo World opens in California.
Florida StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

As Covid Rates Go Up In Florida, Is There A Difference Between Mask Rules At Universal Orlando And Walt Disney World?

The global pandemic has been difficult for theme park fans. Because whatever your favorite park is, it spent at least part of 2020 closed, and likely isn't back to "normal" even now. However, while there seemed to be hope that normal was just around the corner a few months ago, we're now seeing surges in covid cases in many places, including Florida, the home of many popular theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. With the surges has come changes in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, but while most all theme parks followed nearly identical rules the first time around, that isn't the case now. As Disney World and Universal in Florida have significantly different rules when it comes to masks.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Mario Kart Tour’s Next Tour Will Be The Frost Tour

Things will soon be getting chilly for Mario Kart Tour players again!. Nintendo has officially confirmed that the mobile game’s ‘Frost Tour’ event will commence in the upcoming week. While we don’t know if any new racers will be added to the roster, players will get to experience the RMX Vanilla Lake 1 course!
Shoppingallears.net

Grab Merch Based on a NEW Land Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood!

Super Nintendo World is set to arrive in Universal Studios Hollywood next year and we’re pumped to see Universal’s latest land!. While we eagerly wait to see the newest attractions, we’ve got some other Nintendo news from Universal Studios Hollywood!. Universal took to Twitter to announce that new limited-edition Super...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Report Vol. 4 Recaps The Story Of The Series So Far, Includes New Teaser Trailer

Nintendo has published another special feature on the official. website, which recaps the story of the series thus far. The report goes over Samus’ adventures from the very first Metroid game in 1986, all the way to the most recent chronological entry Metroid Fusion, which takes place right before Metroid Dread. The report also ends with a short teaser titled “A Glimpse Of Dread”, which is a cutscene that hints at the game’s connection to Samus Returns, the other Metroid game developer Mercury Steam worked on.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water To Include Ryza Costume Pre-Purchase Bonus

Koei Tecmo has shared some interesting information about Fatal Frame: Maiden Of Black Water for Switch. The official website for the game has confirmed that players who purchase the game within two weeks from its release will receive a costume for Yuri Kozukata based on Ryza from the Atelier Ryza games. That said, this bonus may eventually be made available for purchase separately after release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy