Super Nintendo World Items Now Available At Universal Studios Hollywood For A Limited Time

The global pandemic has been difficult for theme park fans. Because whatever your favorite park is, it spent at least part of 2020 closed, and likely isn't back to "normal" even now. However, while there seemed to be hope that normal was just around the corner a few months ago, we're now seeing surges in covid cases in many places, including Florida, the home of many popular theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. With the surges has come changes in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, but while most all theme parks followed nearly identical rules the first time around, that isn't the case now. As Disney World and Universal in Florida have significantly different rules when it comes to masks.