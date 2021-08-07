Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Implement best practices, and address requirements related to Identity and Access Management.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Known worldwide as the leading food and support services provider, Compass Group is revolutionizing its U.S. corporate facilities management (FM) division with new industry-leading operational programs designed to help clients “elevate” the workplace experience. This new identity comes as building owners welcome employees back to the workplace with enhanced safety protocols and amenities that enhance their office environment, including concierge services, flexible workspaces, and on-demand facility services. After developing new programs like hospital-grade cleaning protocols and a company-wide hospitality training during the pandemic, Eurest Services is relaunching as ESFM, which stands for “ Elevating Solutions in Facilities Management.” The new name fully reflects the vast portfolio of Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) solutions offered to clients throughout the U.S.