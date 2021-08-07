Cancel
Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Design and develop designs, architectures, standards, and methods for large scale distributed systems.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article558 words, 2.1 minutes read. Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Design and develop designs, architectures, standards, and methods for large scale distributed systems. The big picture: Liaison so that your strategy is involved in web application security platforms, single sign on, authentication, authorization, federation technologies, saml, oauth, openid, pen testing.

#Identity Management#Ping Identity#Service Management#Oauth#Iam#Cybersecurity Operations#Cybersecurity Engineering#Security Audit#Information Assurance
Computersarxiv.org

Physics-Informed Machine Learning Method for Large-Scale Data Assimilation Problems

Yu-Hong Yeung (1), David A. Barajas-Solano (1), Alexandre M. Tartakovsky (1 and 2) ((1) Physical and Computational Sciences Directorate, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, (2) Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) We develop a physics-informed machine learning approach for large-scale data assimilation and parameter estimation and apply...
ArchDaily

How Architecture Firms Are Using Generative Design Today

In May, aec+tech hosted an event on Clubhouse discussing how architects are using generative design in architecture firms today and towards the future. Five guest speakers from reputable architecture and tech start-ups —Zaha Hadid Architects, BIG, Outer Labs, 7fold, and RK Architects— joined the session to share their experiences and insights.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Tackling Consistency-related Design Challenges of Distributed Data-Intensive Systems - An Action Research Study

Background: Distributed data-intensive systems are increasingly designed to be only eventually consistent. Persistent data is no longer processed with serialized and transactional access, exposing applications to a range of potential concurrency anomalies that need to be handled by the application itself. Controlling concurrent data access in monolithic systems is already challenging, but the problem is exacerbated in distributed systems. To make it worse, only little systematic engineering guidance is provided by the software architecture community regarding this issue. Aims: In this paper, we report on our study of the effectiveness and applicability of the novel design guidelines we are proposing in this regard. Method: We used action research and conducted it in the context of the software architecture design process of a multi-site platform development project. Results: Our hypotheses regarding effectiveness and applicability have been accepted in the context of the study. The initial design guidelines were refined throughout the study. Thus, we also contribute concrete guidelines for architecting distributed data-intensive systems with eventually consistent data. The guidelines are an advancement of Domain-Driven Design and provide additional patterns for the tactical design part. Conclusions: Based on our results, we recommend using the guidelines to architect safe eventually consistent systems. Because of the relevance of distributed data-intensive systems, we will drive this research forward and evaluate it in further domains.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

VMware Patches Severe Vulnerability in Workspace ONE Access, Identity Manager

VMware on Thursday released security updates for multiple products to address a pair of security bugs, one serious enough to give attackers access to sensitive information. In an advisory, VMWare warns that a malicious actor with network access to port 443 could tamper with host headers to facilitate access to the /cfg web app, in addition a malicious actor could access /cfg diagnostic endpoints without authentication.
HealthComputerworld

Identity Management and Privileged Access in Healthcare

Protecting the personal identifying information (PII) of patients needs to be at the forefront of any healthcare cybersecurity strategy. The healthcare industry in particular has regulatory obligations that have severe consequences if violated. HIPAA, PCI-DDD, Employee Privacy and SOX all impact the environment under which PII is accessed. Ransomware can not only affect the company attacked, it can compromise the health and safety of patients and practitioners.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SailPoint Technologies, Intel, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
HealthBioMed Central

Designing a system for performance appraisal: balancing physicians’ accountability and professional development

Elisa Bindels ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6096-49501,2,3, Benjamin Boerebach ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5931-97834 na1,. Renée Scheepers ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5750-36865 na1,. Albert Scherpbier ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9652-01638,. Sylvia Heeneman ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6103-80759 &. Kiki Lombarts ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6167-06201. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 800 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. In many healthcare systems, physicians are...
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

A study found that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is more effective against the Delta Variant than the Pfizer vaccine.

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Than Pfizer Against Delta Variant: Study. According to a new preprint study published on Sunday, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may be more efficient than Pfizer-in BioNTech’s preventing infection caused by the more contagious Delta version. In the study, which was published on preprint server medRxiv, a...
Best Life

Pfizer Says It Would Take This Long to Make a Delta Variant Vaccine

The Delta variant has raised new concerns for people in the U.S.—even those who are fully vaccinated. Vaccine companies are scrambling to find a solution, and many Americans are eager for another dose. But with the Delta variant dominating the country, there's some debate over whether it would be best to get a third dose of an existing vaccine or wait for something designed specifically to protect against this highly infectious iteration of the virus. Now, Pfizer has revealed how long it would take to get a Delta variant vaccine booster.
Technologychainlinktoday.com

Swisscom’s Aetienne Sardon Sheds Light On Accelerating DeFi Adoption At SmartCon

On Day 1 of last week’s SmartCon #1, Base Layer host David Nage got to do what he loves most: break big news. Moderating a panel called “Slowly then Suddenly? Transforming the Enterprise,” Nage gave the floor to Swisscom’s FinTech Innovation Manager, Aetienne Sardon, who announced that the leading provider of communication, IT and entertainment in Switzerland has joined the Chainlink network as a node operator.
TechnologyNeowin

On-ramp to the Cloud - Free eGuide Download

10 Key Considerations When Moving Media Assets to and from Cloud Object Storage. Claim your complimentary guide today before the offer expires. Most media companies are not moving all their assets to cloud storage but are looking to the cloud to provide elasticity when there is an unexpected surge in storage needs — for backup and disaster recovery, or as part of more complex workflows.
TheStreet

Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the "Company") announced today the release of its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the company's financial results, can be found on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to be driven by the versatility and application flexibility of alumina trihydrate in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global alumina trihydrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Stockspulse2.com

Coinbase Shares Increased 3.24%: Why It Happened

The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) increased 3.24%. This is why it happened. The shares of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) increased 3.24%. Investors appear to be responding positively to the company’s second-quarter 2021 results. Coinbase beat the Wall Street estimates on sales and profits for the second...
Public SafetyCoinDesk

Poly Network Prepares for Hacker to Return Millions in Stolen Crypto

The hacker who stole potentially $600 million from Poly Network asked for a multisig wallet to return the funds. Poly Network – a computer network that allows users to transfer digital tokens across different blockchains – has set up three wallet addresses in the hopes that the hacker who drained about $600 million in crypto on Tuesday will keep his word and return at least some of the stolen funds.
HealthCSO

Identity Management and Privileged Access in Healthcare

Protecting the personal identifying information (PII) of patients needs to be at the forefront of any healthcare cybersecurity strategy. The healthcare industry in particular has regulatory obligations that have severe consequences if violated. HIPAA, PCI-DDD, Employee Privacy and SOX all impact the environment under which PII is accessed. Ransomware can not only affect the company attacked, it can compromise the health and safety of patients and practitioners.

