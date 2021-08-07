Cancel
Software

Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Develop experience working managing multiple Active Directories and Identity Federation integrations.

Cover picture for the article651 words, 2.4 minutes read. Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Develop experience working managing multiple Active Directories and Identity Federation integrations. The big picture: Ensure you have understanding and involvement with key security concepts such as the SIEM logging and alerting; detection strategies; Identity and Access Governance, AWS, laptop and server hardening; security tool development; forensics and malware analysis.

The Associated Press

Compass Group Transforms Facilities Management Identity As Workplace Expectations Change

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2021-- Known worldwide as the leading food and support services provider, Compass Group is revolutionizing its U.S. corporate facilities management (FM) division with new industry-leading operational programs designed to help clients “elevate” the workplace experience. This new identity comes as building owners welcome employees back to the workplace with enhanced safety protocols and amenities that enhance their office environment, including concierge services, flexible workspaces, and on-demand facility services. After developing new programs like hospital-grade cleaning protocols and a company-wide hospitality training during the pandemic, Eurest Services is relaunching as ESFM, which stands for “ Elevating Solutions in Facilities Management.” The new name fully reflects the vast portfolio of Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) solutions offered to clients throughout the U.S.
CIO

Why Identity Management Must Top the Security Agenda

Duane Barnes, Vice President and General Manager, RapidScale. In the era of digital business and remote work, pressure to protect data while enabling employees to be highly productive has never been greater. Duane Barnes, vice president and general manager at managed service provider RapidScale, explains how identity and access management (IAM) can help.
TheStreet

Princeton Identity Announces Partnership With EPAM To Develop High-Security Remote Work Solutions

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Identity (PI), a leading developer of iris and face biometric identity solutions, announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and development services—also named among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Service on the Fortune 1000 list. Together, the companies will address the need for solutions that provide secure use of confidential information as it is accessed by a remote workforce. With companies seeking greater operational agility and flexibility for workers, there is tremendous demand for practical methods and technological tools to administer Zero Trust protocols. Zero Trust is an IT paradigm that assumes nothing, and nobody can be trusted, including individuals who have received authorization to operate within the network. The Princeton Identity / EPAM collaborative effort is uniquely suited to deliver solutions compliant with industry best practices and reliant on proven, top-tier technologies.
just-drinks.com

Strata Identity Offers Identity Management for Multi-Cloud Environment

Concept: Colorado-based distributed multi-cloud identity orchestration company Strata Identity assists companies to manage identity and security policies across various cloud services. Nature of Disruption: Strata’s software detects every identity system of a company across clouds and on-premises infrastructure to migrate them from legacy software to modern identity systems. This enables...
helpnetsecurity.com

CDW acquires Focal Point to enhance its identity management and data protection services

CDW announced that it has acquired Focal Point Data Risk, a provider of cybersecurity services with customers across a diverse set of industries. “Helping our customers leverage technology to protect their most critical data is core to our mission,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Adding Focal Point’s array of security consulting, customer workforce skills development and professional services capabilities expands CDW’s services portfolio and enhances our ability to address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, while helping customers successfully navigate shifting data protection laws.”
aithority.com

AU10TIX Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enhancing The Customer Onboarding Process With Its AI-powered Identity Management Solution

A well-designed product development roadmap and ability to leverage advancements in AI, mobile, and biometric technologies have established AU10TIX as a leading innovator in the market. Based on its recent analysis of the global identity management market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes AU10TIX with the 2021 Global Product Leadership Award for...
Houston Chronicle

Wealth Management Firms Select Trulioo for Global Identity Verification

Mount Nico Corp, OBR Investments and Atomic Invest to integrate Trulioo GlobalGateway to help meet compliance and due diligence requirements. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Trulioo, the leading global identity verification company, today announced partnerships with three wealth management companies to help them meet compliance requirements and verify...
CMSWire

Doubling Down on Customer Identity Management

Consumers have developed certain expectations of brands. They want them to know their preferences, personalize their content and most especially have a complete view of their interactions with them across websites, mobile apps and even brick and mortar stores. But data silos prevent brands from meeting these customer demands and...
cybersecdn.com

VMware Patches Severe Vulnerability in Workspace ONE Access, Identity Manager

VMware on Thursday released security updates for multiple products to address a pair of security bugs, one serious enough to give attackers access to sensitive information. In an advisory, VMWare warns that a malicious actor with network access to port 443 could tamper with host headers to facilitate access to the /cfg web app, in addition a malicious actor could access /cfg diagnostic endpoints without authentication.
CSO

The State of Integrated Risk Management

Archer’s “State of Integrated Risk Management Report” emphasizes four critical trends among security leaders:. Compliance is still foundational, but operational resilience is the end game. Convergence of digital and traditional business means organizations must not stop at IT and security risk management or disaster recovery. Quantification based on well-established mathematical...
martechseries.com

HashCash Proposes Activation of Digital Identity on Blockchain for Distribution of COVID Vaccine

HashCash devises Digital Identity on blockchain to aid the distribution of COVID vaccines. The design streamlines the existing system from stray mishaps. HashCash Consultants, a global blockchain development company, proposes the activation of the Digital Identity feature on blockchain to facilitate authentication and traceability of the COVID vaccine supply chain.
aithority.com

Semperis Launches Active Directory Security Halftime Report To Spotlight Gaps In Securing Hybrid Identity Systems

New resource provides timely index of escalating cybercriminal tactics, practical resources for cybersecurity skill-building, and latest Active Directory and Azure Active Directory vulnerabilities. Semperis, the pioneer of identity-driven cyber resilience for enterprises, announced the release of the Active Directory Security Halftime Report, the first in a periodic series of insights...
martechseries.com

Team Rubicon Selects ObserveID for Cloud Identity Security Posture Management

ObserveID will provide its Identity Intelligence, Automation, and Governance solution to help Team Rubicon implement its end-to-end identity lifecycle management process. By monitoring user behavior patterns and anomalies in real-time, it will proactively respond to cybersecurity threats across Team Rubicon’s multicloud and on-premises architecture. ObserveID, a Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management...
martechseries.com

accessiBe Releases New Accessibility Testing and Remediation Platform, Alongside a Learning Hub For Developers, Designers, and Product Managers

As part of accessiBe’s efforts to make web accessibility accessible for all, accessCampus, an accessibility learning hub, will be offered at no cost to solo developers; at the same time, accessFlow will provide developers with the tools needed to achieve and maintain web accessibility. accessiBe, the market leader in web...
washingtonexec.com

DLT Solutions Names Lloyd McCoy Director of Market Intelligence

Technology solutions aggregator DLT Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has added Lloyd McCoy as the director of market intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. McCoy will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and...
Network World

Identity Management and Privileged Access in Healthcare

Protecting the personal identifying information (PII) of patients needs to be at the forefront of any healthcare cybersecurity strategy. The healthcare industry in particular has regulatory obligations that have severe consequences if violated. HIPAA, PCI-DDD, Employee Privacy and SOX all impact the environment under which PII is accessed. Ransomware can not only affect the company attacked, it can compromise the health and safety of patients and practitioners.
TheStreet

Kryon Integrates With Citrix To Empower RPA Scalability

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced a new native integration with Citrix environments to support greater scalability of automation in the workplace. The integration will provide a seamless user experience for developing and executing any automation task on a Citrix server, especially for remote workers.
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SailPoint Technologies, Intel, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

