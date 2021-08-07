Identity and Access Management 1 big thing: Ensure you have involvement with designing, implementing, and supporting an IAM automation platform.

Business Intelligence (BI) tools such as Tableau and Microsoft Power BI are notoriously slow at extracting large query results from traditional data warehouses because they typically fetch the data in a single thread through a SQL endpoint that becomes a data transfer bottleneck. Data analytics can connect their BI tools to Databricks SQL endpoints to query data in tables through an ODBC/JDBC protocol integrated in our Simba drivers. With Cloud Fetch, which we released in Databricks Runtime 8.3 and Simba ODBC 2.6.17 driver, we introduce a new mechanism for fetching data in parallel via cloud storage such as AWS S3 and Azure Data Lake Storage to bring the data faster to BI tools. In our experiments using Cloud Fetch, we observed a 10x speed-up in extract performance due to parallelism.