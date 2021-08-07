Cancel
Video Games

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(You can select up to 10 answers) Will be playing Persona 5 Royal on PS4, Forza Motorsport 4 on 360, Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time on Wii U and Corpse Party on 3DS. These next couple of days are gonna go slow for me so I decided to resume some games that are long and also "slow".

#Forza Motorsport#Mario Luigi Partners#Time#Wii U#Corpse Party#Rooster Teeth#M L#Japanese#Hindu#Greek#Norse
Video GamesNintendo Life

Round Up: All The Games From Nintendo's Indie World Showcase - August 2021

It's a great time to be a lover of indie games, as Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase was packed with absolute bangers. 19 games in total were shown off in the latest presentation, and the general consensus is pretty good; overall, a fantastic showing for Nintendo. But if you missed it, or you can't remember quite what happened, no worries — we're here to catch you up.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Are You Going To Play New World?

Are you going to play New World? That seems to be the question on everyone's mind these days. I see it here, in Discords, in games, in New World beta even. I was fortunate enough to land in New World early on, just after switching from a RUST-style PVP game to an all-around MMO with PVE and PVP. At the time, I was disappointed (that's an understatement). Oh, you're here too. (Of course, I am, I'm you, the few better parts at least.) Nice. Anyway, I was willing to give the game a chance to evolve into something decent, and I'm glad I did. Now you might be scoffing at how quickly I sold out. You might call me a mark and question why I am hell-bent on sending the wealthiest man on the planet to the moon (Vlad?). You might be disgusted that a PVP MMORPGer like myself was so willing to let them change the game and make PVP optional. But you underestimate one thing, the greatest PVPer of them all. Time! It's been a long, LONG time since I got to experience a MMORPG launch, and that has left me unfulfilled! (And your old AF.)
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Zelda Game Do You Wish You Could Play for the First Time Again?

I remember when I played through my first Zelda game–Ocarina of Time–for the first time. The graphics were amazing (which is hilarious when compared to how far we’ve come now graphic-wise), the story was fantastic as I got to see Link grow from a little kid to a fierce hero, and lets not forget those twists and turns (Spoiler Alert: Sheik is Zelda. Who even saw that coming?). And with every game in the series I’ve played since then, as soon as I finish every epic journey, my reaction is always the same: I want to be able to experience the hype and surprises and immerse myself in each of the worlds for the first time again.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

What To Play After You Are Done With Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Great works of art have a peculiar characteristic of making consumers feel immersed, be it books, movies or games. Mass Effect trilogy and its remastered version, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, are such works of art. Fans around the world have fallen in love with the universe and characters created by Bioware.
Video GamesDestructoid

What games did you have to play several times before they ‘clicked’?

-Tremendous12 writes about how much they liked Hollow Knight on their third try at the game. –Shoggoth2588 shares August’s Band of Bloggers prompt which is about the times you disagreed with professional critics’ scores. –Black Red Gaming looks at 10 of the week’s gaming news stories. –Black Red Gaming shares...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Psychonauts 2 Is Now Ready To Pre-Install With Xbox Game Pass

It's now the month of August and that means Psychonauts 2 is almost here. If you're planning on playing this new release via Xbox Game Pass, the good news is it's now available to pre-install on Microsoft's subscription service. It'll take up about 28GB of space on your system and...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Reminder: GTA V Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (August 8)

In case you missed the news a couple of weeks ago, today marks the removal of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Game Pass for console, which takes place exactly four months to the day it was re-added to the service back in April. No explanation has been provided for...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

NEO: The World Ends With You Review (Switch)

NEO: The World Ends With You Review: These Games Won’t Die. Will You?. The World Ends With You was the little RPG that could. Originally released on the Nintendo DS back in 2007 (2008 in North America), it met with critical success and sold fine, but never set the world on fire. Despite this, clearly, someone at Square Enix believed in it because it has never gone away. Mobile ports, a switch port (our review), an anime adaptation (our review), the game just keeps coming back. Now, improbably, we have a sequel fourteen years later, NEO: The World Ends With You.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Random: Halo's Legendary Multiplayer Announcer Does Voice Lines From Destiny 2

Although Bungie moved on from the Halo series more than a decade ago, plenty of fans still like to reminisce. One individual who has been around since the series' inception is the voice actor Jeff Steitzer - Halo's famous multiplayer announcer. He worked with Bungie back in the day, but what would it be like if he was involved with the company's latest release Destiny 2?
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Have You Played GreedFall?

Open-world actions, adventures and RPGs are not something that can surprise or easily impress players anymore. The last decade has been filled with many amazing releases – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla to name a few. In fact, the genre has become so popular that it’s become hard to find a non open-world RPG to enjoy!
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Windjammers 2 Open Beta for PS5, PS4, and PC Set for August 11 to 22 - News

Publisher and developer Dotemu announced the open beta for Windjammers 2 will run from August 11 to 22 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Athletes can face off in online ranked play across courts spanning a sandy beach, roaring stadium, rowdy ring, or a towering rooftop complete with shot-deflecting bumpers. The open beta allows PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners to go head to head, while Steam users can battle to conquer their own league. Score goals through unpredictable play, unleash special moves for an upper hand, and climb the open beta’s leaderboards to become an undisputable champion.
Video GamesIGN

Windjammers 2 Open Beta Begins Tomorrow

We’ve known about Windjammers 2, the sequel to the ultimate frisbee-em-up for a while now. But today, developer Dotemu has confirmed the game will be coming to PS4 and PS5, as well as announcing the timings for an open beta starting August 11. The sequel to the fan favourite disc-based...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

SEGA's Humankind Is Launching Day One With Xbox Game Pass For PC

We've got some good news for PC players, as it's been announced today that SEGA and Amplitude Studios' 4X strategy game Humankind will be available with Xbox Game Pass for PC at launch. The most recent delay for Humankind arrived a few months ago, where the release date was rescheduled...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Windjammers 2 out soon on PS4 & PS5, open multiplayer Beta starts tomorrow

Bonjour, this is Cyrille from Dotemu! I’m the executive producer of Windjammers 2. You may be familiar with other works of ours, such as Streets of Rage 4 (released last year) and the port of the original Windjammers for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2017. We are a small team here in Paris and retro is our motto. Ever since our re-release of the first Windjammers game, we’ve been anxious to do a sequel. In fact, Windjammers 2 is the first game that we’re developing 100% in-house! We can’t wait for you to try it yourselves. More on that in a bit…
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Lightyear Frontier Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

William D'Angelo , posted 19 hours ago / 440 Views. Publisher Amplifier Game Invest and developer FRAME BREAK announced the open-world farming exploration game, Lightyear Frontier, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version. View the reveal trailer below:. Here...

