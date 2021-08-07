What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Are you going to play New World? That seems to be the question on everyone's mind these days. I see it here, in Discords, in games, in New World beta even. I was fortunate enough to land in New World early on, just after switching from a RUST-style PVP game to an all-around MMO with PVE and PVP. At the time, I was disappointed (that's an understatement). Oh, you're here too. (Of course, I am, I'm you, the few better parts at least.) Nice. Anyway, I was willing to give the game a chance to evolve into something decent, and I'm glad I did. Now you might be scoffing at how quickly I sold out. You might call me a mark and question why I am hell-bent on sending the wealthiest man on the planet to the moon (Vlad?). You might be disgusted that a PVP MMORPGer like myself was so willing to let them change the game and make PVP optional. But you underestimate one thing, the greatest PVPer of them all. Time! It's been a long, LONG time since I got to experience a MMORPG launch, and that has left me unfulfilled! (And your old AF.)