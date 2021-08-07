For So Long, I Put Up With the Abuse

It was not until I had a gun pulled on me during a routine home care visit that my tolerance for the abuse I faced almost daily as a nurse was gone. A few years ago, I was scheduled to change a wound dressing on a homeless patient that lived in a local homeless camp by the city dump. The agency gave me written instructions on finding his tent since the location was not on any map. My first thought was, "Why would the agency send anyone out here?" Nevertheless, I continued to follow the directions until I found the "green tent with the blue towel hanging outside" and parked my car by a large trash pile. I got out of my car and started grabbing my nursing bag when I saw a disheveled man in his late 50s standing outside the tent.