Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

For So Long, I Put Up With the Abuse

By Brenda Reinert, MSN, RN
MedPage Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was not until I had a gun pulled on me during a routine home care visit that my tolerance for the abuse I faced almost daily as a nurse was gone. A few years ago, I was scheduled to change a wound dressing on a homeless patient that lived in a local homeless camp by the city dump. The agency gave me written instructions on finding his tent since the location was not on any map. My first thought was, "Why would the agency send anyone out here?" Nevertheless, I continued to follow the directions until I found the "green tent with the blue towel hanging outside" and parked my car by a large trash pile. I got out of my car and started grabbing my nursing bag when I saw a disheveled man in his late 50s standing outside the tent.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Healthcare#Msn#Rn#Clinical Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
KidsSlate

Should I Report a Classroom Aide Who Abused Me Long Ago?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. In addition to our traditional advice, every Thursday we feature an assortment of teachers from across the country answering your education questions. Have a question for our teachers? Email askateacher@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m an adult,...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Mom & Stepmom Find Son With His Flesh Floating in Scalding Bathwater. He Dies 9 Days Later Without Medical Attention

A Maryland woman was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the 2019 scalding death of her 4-year-old son. According to the Baltimore Sun, Malachi Lawson died nine days after he was seriously burned in a scalding bath. The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 27, and her wife, Shatika Lawson, 42, said he was so badly burned that they found his skin floating in the bathwater.
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
Oakland, CABayInsider

SSI benefits keep disabled people and seniors in poverty

OAKLAND, Calif. - A congressional budget reconciliation bill, which is not supported by Republicans, could substantially improve the mess that millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients face daily by increasing benefits and updating how much money they can save. The program has caused many disabled people to live in forced...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
Dane County, WIChannel 3000

Local doctors: All unvaccinated people will eventually get some form of COVID

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County doctors say it appears some people believe there are three choices when it comes to COVID: get vaccinated and protect yourself, don’t get vaccinated and live your life, or don’t get vaccinated, but live cautiously enough to avoid the virus. With the extremely contagious delta variant now the dominant strain in Dane County, local doctors say that third option is not a reality.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...

Comments / 0

Community Policy